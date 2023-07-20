Chicago pair charged after Lombard pharmacy theft and high-speed chase

A Chicago man and woman are charged in connection with a high-speed chase following a burglary Wednesday at a Walgreens in Lombard.

Kionna Kemp, 23, of the 700 block of Kilbourn Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Devan Flax, 19, of the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, is charged with one count of burglary.

Bail was set Thursday at $100,000 for Flax and $25,000 for Kemp.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Lombard police were called at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday to the Walgreens store at 309 W. St. Charles Road for a burglary in which Flax jumped the pharmacy counter, broke into a cabinet and stole about 8,000 tablets of Xanax, hydrocodone, acetaminophen and codeine before fleeing.

While checking the area for suspects, police attempted to stop a green Jeep driven by Kemp, who disobeyed several stop signs and reached speeds in excess of 95 mph while fleeing southbound on Route 53, the news release said. She eventually made her way to the eastbound I-290 ramp, where Oak Brook police used spike strips to disable the Jeep.

Kemp, however, continued to drive until the car was blocked in traffic and forced to stop, authorities said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said the incident was "extremely disturbing," noting it took place in the middle of the day and along residential streets and thoroughfares.

Kemp will appear before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander on Aug. 15. Flax will appear on Aug. 16.