Bella Notte is leaving Chicago for Downers Grove, citing crime, bureaucracy

The tables at Bella Notte Ristorante were set with white tablecloths, plates and silverware Tuesday afternoon, looking as if the place was ready for a lunch crowd. But one glance at the bar, and guests would see bottles of wine and liquor being inventoried.

The Aguirre family has decided to close its beloved Chicago restaurant, at 1374 W. Grand Ave., just a few weeks before what would have been its 28th anniversary and move to Downers Grove.

"We feel like a failure, especially for my employees," said Ramon Aguirre, 48, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Victor, and father, Ramon Aguirre Sr.

Ramon Aguirre said Bella Notte closed July 2 for its annual two-week July break. But facing headwinds such as steep fines from the city, crime and third-party delivery fees, the family decided to close the location -- announcing it on their Facebook page Monday night.

