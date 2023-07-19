Suspected thieves abandon car on Wheeling road, prompting search
Updated 7/19/2023 11:50 AM
Wheeling police are investigating after several people abandoned a stolen vehicle on a well-traveled road Tuesday evening and fled into a nearby neighborhood.
According to police, the car that was abandoned on Dundee Road east of Buffalo Grove Road had been reported stolen in Arlington Heights.
Officers, including a police dog team, tried to find the people who had been in the car but were unsuccessful.
