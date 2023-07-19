Fate of historic blacksmith shop in Geneva to be decided next month

The Geneva Historic Preservation Commission next month is expected to decide the fate of a circa 1848 blacksmith shop at the former Mill Race property.

The Shodeen Family Foundation, which owns the structure at 4 E. State St., is seeking a de-designation of its historic landmark status and permission to demolish it.

A public hearing on the request started in January and was continued in March, April, May and June.

Demolition of a historic property is a last resort if the owner has no alternatives -- an issue disputed between David Patzelt, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation, and various preservationists who testified earlier.

On Tuesday night, preservationists called for the blacksmith shop to be saved.

"This developer has a history of being able to turn absolute wrecks into marvelous buildings," Geneva resident Colin Campbell said, showing slides of developer Shodeen Inc.'s successful rehabilitation of historic structures.

Regarding property rights, Campbell said an owner of a property should have the right to do what they want with the property.

"But of course, the city has rights, too," Campbell said. "The city in which that property exists has rights about what can and cannot be done with (the) property."

According to Patzelt, the city's consultants said the project would need an infusion of cash from a tax increment finance district in a public-private partnership to make saving the blacksmith shop possible.

Consultants Teska Associates and The Planera Group determined that it would take $1.7 million in TIF money to make the project work, according to testimony at earlier hearings.

A tax increment financing district -- or TIF -- is a development tool local governments use to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

But in multiple emails and conversations with staff, Patzelt said he could not get city financial support through a TIF because the demolition permit was pending.

If Shodeen decides not to pursue its demolition request, the company cannot seek another demolition permit for a year, said attorney Kate McCracken, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation.

And while a demolition permit is pending, no TIF money can be offered.

McCracken called it the chicken or the egg.

"The practical reality is, the owner has virtually no control over what can be done with this property," McCracken said.

"This can be developed, but it can only be developed in the event a public-private partnership is established," McCracken said. "Right now, it's just us. There's been no TIF consideration."

Paul Zellmer, Historic Preservation Commission chairman, said the panel will deliberate on the Shodeen Family Foundation's request during a meeting scheduled for Aug. 15.