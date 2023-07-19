Elmhurst railroad crossing set to close for more than a week

The Poplar Avenue railroad crossing in Elmhurst will close next week for repairs.

Union Pacific Railroad has notified the city that the Poplar Avenue crossing will be closed for 10 days from July 26 until Aug. 4.

The closure is needed for a full crossing renewal project. The work will affect all three railroad tracks.

A detour will be set up to direct drivers to the Arlington Avenue/Haven Road crossing to the west. Advanced warning signs have been placed at the Poplar Avenue crossing alerting the public of the upcoming closure.