Cook County to release second-installment property tax bills Nov. 1

Second-installment property tax bills for Tax Year 2022 are expected to be available to Cook County property owners by Nov. 1, county officials announced Wednesday.

Nearly 1.8 million tax bills are expected to be released online and by mail by early November, with a due date of Dec. 1, 2023.

As has been the case since the pandemic, tax bills are going out months late, which officials have blamed on a combination of COVID-19 and technological problems in the office of Assessor Fritz Kaegi.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a critical overhaul of the technological backbone of the system, has had a dramatic impact on the county's property tax processes and timelines," county board President Toni Preckwinkle's office said in statement.