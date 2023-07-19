Celebrate International Bog Day in Volo Sunday
Updated 7/19/2023 9:52 AM
Bog tours, kids crafts and other activities are part of International Bog Day, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside.
An artists' reception/exhibit runs from noon to 2:15 p.m., followed by live music and poetry from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Friends of Volo Bog. There's a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children, or whatever fits your budget.
Volo Bog is at 28478 Brandenburg Road. Visit https://www.friendsofvolobog.org/ for more information.
Article Comments
