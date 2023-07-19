BMO Harris branch in Naperville robbed

Authorities say this is one of the two men who robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 320 W. Diehl Road in Naperville on Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Two men robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch in Naperville Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to a news release from the FBI, the men entered the bank at 320 W. Diehl Road about 9:30 a.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money.

One robber was a Black man who stands about 6 feet tall and has an athletic build, the FBI said. He wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The FBI said the other robber was a Black man who is shorter than 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He wearing a black hoodie, a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The pair fled in a car. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery can leave a tip at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.