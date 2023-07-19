BMO Harris branch in Naperville robbed
Updated 7/19/2023 9:49 PM
Two men robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch in Naperville Wednesday morning, authorities said.
According to a news release from the FBI, the men entered the bank at 320 W. Diehl Road about 9:30 a.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money.
One robber was a Black man who stands about 6 feet tall and has an athletic build, the FBI said. He wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
The FBI said the other robber was a Black man who is shorter than 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He wearing a black hoodie, a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
The pair fled in a car. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery can leave a tip at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
