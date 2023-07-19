Bensenville man pleads guilty and sentenced to 15 years for weapons charge

A 25-year-old Bensenville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony weapons charge.

Huriel Herandez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Illinois attorney general's office.

Hernandez was one of seven people charged through an ongoing investigation by the Illinois attorney general's office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division into illegal gun and drug sales in the Chicago area.

Hernandez originally was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, three counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm and one count of gunrunning.

The cases against the other individuals charged are pending.

The Illinois attorney general's office prosecuted the case through the statewide grand jury bureau, which is authorized to prosecute multicounty cases involving drugs, guns or electronics.