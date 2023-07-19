 

Bensenville man pleads guilty and sentenced to 15 years for weapons charge

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 7/19/2023 12:47 PM

A 25-year-old Bensenville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony weapons charge.

Huriel Herandez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Illinois attorney general's office.

 

Hernandez was one of seven people charged through an ongoing investigation by the Illinois attorney general's office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division into illegal gun and drug sales in the Chicago area.

Hernandez originally was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, three counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm and one count of gunrunning.

The cases against the other individuals charged are pending.

The Illinois attorney general's office prosecuted the case through the statewide grand jury bureau, which is authorized to prosecute multicounty cases involving drugs, guns or electronics.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 