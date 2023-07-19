Authorities ID man who died after punching fist through bar window

A Chicago man pronounced dead early Monday after punching his fist through the window of a North suburban bar died as a result of sharp force injuries, the Lake County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Authorities say Jonathan Banks, 32, had been removed from the bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park following a verbal altercation, when he punched the window near the front door.

Banks suffered severe lacerations to his arm and began bleeding heavily, authorities said. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the death, but officials say the fatal injuries appear to have been self-inflicted.