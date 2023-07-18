Route 60 to close in Round Lake area beginning July 24

Route 60 will be closed from Route 120 to Peterson Road in the Round Lake area for more than a month beginning the week of July 24, weather permitting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is replacing a culvert at Arden Lane in Round Lake.

A detour will direct drivers to Route 120, Alleghany and Peterson roads. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained through construction.

The work is expected to be completed in October. Visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com for traffic and road conditions.