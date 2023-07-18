Nobody injured in small fire at Buffalo Grove dental office

Nobody was injured in a small fire Tuesday afternoon at a dentist's office in Buffalo Grove, officials said.

Crews responded to the report of a fire at the office building on the 100 block of Arlington Heights Road just after 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Village of Buffalo Grove.

Everyone inside had gotten out safely before firefighters arrived, and the fire was out within 10 minutes, the release stated.

The cause is under investigation.