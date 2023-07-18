Illinois Supreme Court OKs elimination of cash bail; 5-2 decision sets Sept. 18 start date

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the elimination of cash bail is constitutional, backing a state law that advocates say will no longer allow a person's wealth to determine whether he or she is incarcerated while awaiting trial. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

A landmark criminal justice reform that eliminates cash bail in Illinois is constitutional, the state's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, paving the way for the change to take effect Sept. 18.

The 5-2 decision -- handed down on partisan lines -- means that wealth no longer will play a role in whether a suspect is incarcerated while awaiting trial. Judges can still order someone to be detained as pending trial, but the new system will be based on a suspect's level of risk of reoffending or fleeing prosecution, rather than his or her ability to afford bail.

The list of offenses for which a judge can revoke pretrial release became a point of controversy in the two years following the law's 2021 passage until it was amended in late 2022. Ultimately, lawmakers settled on a system that aims to divert lower-level nonviolent offenders from pretrial incarceration while giving judges greater authority to detain individuals they deem dangerous or at risk of fleeing.

A group of state's attorneys and sheriffs challenged the law's constitutionality based on the fact that the state Constitution directly references "bail" in two sections, including one that says "all persons" accused of crimes "shall be bailable by sufficient sureties."

But the majority opinion ruled that "the Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public. Our Constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The act's pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance."

The high court's two Republican justices dissented. Justice David Overstreet, of the 5th District in southern Illinois, wrote that he believes the General Assembly's elimination of cash bail is "in direct violation" of the Constitution's bill of rights and another section pertaining to crime victims' rights.

"Therefore, this court has an absolute obligation to declare the pretrial release provisions of the Act to be invalid and unenforceable no matter how beneficial the abolishment of monetary bail may be," wrote Overstreet, joined by Justice Lisa Holder White.

The law was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year, but on Dec. 31 the justices issued an order postponing its implementation until they had time to rule on the case. Their Tuesday ruling noted that their stay will be lifted in 60 days, on Sept. 18.