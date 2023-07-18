How to help underprivileged Palatine Twp. students get school supplies

Palatine Township is looking for donations to its 35th annual Back to School Supplies Program.

The program provides underprivileged students with backpacks full of school supplies so they can begin the year prepared for success.

Supplies being sought include backpacks, crayons, pens and pencils, loose leaf paper, folders, scissors and glue sticks. For a complete list and donation options, visit https://tinyurl.com/tenkenfm.

Also this year, the township is seeking companies or organizations to sponsor the iPad insurance cost for high school students. Families are asked to pay a $25 fee to insure the iPad provided to students from any damage caused by the student. The township is looking to help 200 students pay the iPad insurance.

Donors also can contribute via PayPal or mail a check to the township, payable to Palatine Township Needy Family Fund.

For more information, call (847) 358-6700.