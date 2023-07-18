DuPage County agencies receive $1.3M in grants to address food, housing and mental health needs

Eighteen community organizations received a total of $1.3 million in grants through the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership.

Grants were awarded to organizations focused on addressing food and housing insecurity and mental health. DuPage County provided federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the grants, which were awarded through the DuPage Foundation.

"The effect that $1.3 million will have on our community is palpable," said DuPage County Board member Greg Schwarze, who heads the county board's human services committee.

The DuPage Community Transformation Project is a partnership between DuPage County and the DuPage Foundation. Founded in 2022, the project is a $10 million grant program to help nonprofit social service groups assisting DuPage County residents. To date, more than $6.2 million in grants have been awarded.

Grants awarded Tuesday include:

• A total of $207,200 was awarded to agencies addressing food insecurity. Grants were awarded to Hope's Front Door, $20,000; Humanitarian Service Project, $70,000; Loaves & Fishes Community Services, $85,000; and People's Resource Center, $32,200.

• Housing instability grants totaling $434,000. Grants were awarded to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, $163,700; Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, $50,000; Senior Home Sharing, Inc., $51,000; Sharing Connections, $25,000; The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace, $25,000; World Relief Chicagoland, $120,000.

• A total of $639,416 in grants addressing mental health and substance abuse disorders. The grants were awarded to Alive Center, $60,000; DUPAGEPADS, $166,416; Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, $50,000; Glen Ellyn Children's Resource Center, $50,000; Healthcare Alternative Systems, Inc., $78,000; Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services, $120,000, SamaraCare, $65,000; and WeGo Together for Kids, $50,000.

"We are thrilled to award these funds to the selected organizations and are confident they'll each make a profound impact through their work in DuPage County," said Deborah Conroy, who heads the DuPage County Board.

Additional grant opportunities will be available to agencies in 2024.