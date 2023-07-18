Agency: No migrants have come forward as police sex assault victims

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, briefs reporters Tuesday on her office's probe of alleged Chicago police sexual misconduct. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

The head of the city's police oversight agency announced Tuesday that investigators so far haven't identified any immigrants as victims of "sexual misconduct" at the hands of Chicago cops.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told reporters that "an unprecedented amount of media attention and public scrutiny" prompted her to take the unusual step of disclosing early details of the ongoing investigation.

The accountability office initially was made aware of the allegations July 6 accusing one officer from the Ogden police district of "sexual contact with an unidentified, underage female migrant," Kersten said. The allegations also suggested that several other unidentified officers from the district "may have also engaged in similar misconduct."

In the ensuing weeks, investigators "have not identified any migrants claiming to be the victim of sexual assault or any form of sexual misconduct by CPD members," Kersten said.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.