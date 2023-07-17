West Dundee approves permits for Heritage Fest
Updated 7/17/2023 10:42 AM
West Dundee trustees recently approved necessary permits for the village's annual Heritage Fest.
The festival will take place in the downtown district Sept. 15-17. Trustees approved liquor permits for the beer tent and street closures for the festival.
The three-day event features food vendors, a car show, a 5K run, live music, arts and crafts fair and a community breakfast.
Article Comments
