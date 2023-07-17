Sugar Grove Township hosts mini fun fair July 20

Before heading to the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, the Township of Sugar Grove invites kids, age 10 or younger, to a free mini fun fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Sugar Grove Community Building, 141 Main St.

The fair will feature a variety of games where participants can win prizes. Games include: mini bowling, scooter races, mini-basketball throw, Skee-Ball, Velcro dart board, Hula-Hoop roll, and everyone's favorite, the duck pond. The event also will have a face painter from the Kane County Cougars games.