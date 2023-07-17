 

Questions about Metra fare, zone revisions? Forum, survey planned

  • Metra is seeking public input into proposed changes to fares and zones.

      Metra is seeking public input into proposed changes to fares and zones. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, June 2023

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 7/17/2023 12:03 PM

Metra commuters with questions about proposed fare and zone changes can participate virtually at an online forum or speak in-person with officials at downtown stations in the coming weeks.

It's part of an informational campaign that includes a rider survey Metra is launching today.

 

Under the plan, expected to be voted on in August, Metra's 10 zones would be consolidated to four. Downtown stations will be designated as Zone 1 and stops within or near Chicago would comprise Zone 2. Zone 3 encompasses the next ring of towns, and farther-out suburbs fall into Zone 4

Fares would be the same or reduced from pre-pandemic levels. The agency's popular $100 Super Saver monthly pass would be eliminated.

To learn more about the changes, go to metra.com/2024FarePlan. A rider survey is expected to be posted later Monday.

Metra workers will be available to explain the plan at the following dates and locations:

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Millennium Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Union Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at LaSalle Street Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

An online open house is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

The proposal is the "largest change to the way customers will interact with Metra in Metra's history," Executive Director Jim Derwinski said June 21 when the plan was introduced.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Train service from Chicago to Rockford back on track
Related Article
Train service from Chicago to Rockford back on track
 
What commuters need to know about the proposed new Metra fares, zones
Related Article
What commuters need to know about the proposed new Metra fares, zones
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 