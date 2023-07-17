Questions about Metra fare, zone revisions? Forum, survey planned

Metra commuters with questions about proposed fare and zone changes can participate virtually at an online forum or speak in-person with officials at downtown stations in the coming weeks.

It's part of an informational campaign that includes a rider survey Metra is launching today.

Under the plan, expected to be voted on in August, Metra's 10 zones would be consolidated to four. Downtown stations will be designated as Zone 1 and stops within or near Chicago would comprise Zone 2. Zone 3 encompasses the next ring of towns, and farther-out suburbs fall into Zone 4

Fares would be the same or reduced from pre-pandemic levels. The agency's popular $100 Super Saver monthly pass would be eliminated.

To learn more about the changes, go to metra.com/2024FarePlan. A rider survey is expected to be posted later Monday.

Metra workers will be available to explain the plan at the following dates and locations:

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Millennium Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Union Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at LaSalle Street Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

An online open house is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

The proposal is the "largest change to the way customers will interact with Metra in Metra's history," Executive Director Jim Derwinski said June 21 when the plan was introduced.