 

Questions about Metra fare, zone revisions? Forum, survey offered

  • Metra is seeking public input into proposed changes to fares and zones. The agency will host a virtual session July 25 and have representatives available to answer questions at downtown stations over the next two weeks.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 7/17/2023 4:41 PM

Metra commuters with questions about proposed fare and zone changes can participate virtually at an online forum or speak in-person with officials at downtown stations in the coming weeks.

It's part of an informational campaign that includes a rider survey launched Monday.

 

Under the plan, expected to be voted on in August, Metra's 10 zones would be consolidated to four. Downtown stations will be designated as Zone 1 and stops within or near Chicago would comprise Zone 2. Zone 3 encompasses the next ring of towns, and farther-out suburbs fall into Zone 4

Fares would be the same or reduced from pre-pandemic levels, Metra said. The agency's popular $100 Super Saver monthly pass would be eliminated.

To learn more about the revisions or take part in the survey, go to metra.com/2024FarePlan.

Meanwhile, Metra workers will be available to explain the plan at the following dates and locations:

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Millennium Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Union Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at LaSalle Street Station.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

An online open house is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2vz9jcrk.

The proposal is the "largest change to the way customers will interact with Metra in Metra's history," Executive Director Jim Derwinski said June 21, when the plan was introduced.

Here's a sampling of what adjusted fares would cost.

• One-way tickets to downtown (Zone 1) would cost $3.75 from Zone 2, $5.50 from Zone 3 and $6.75 from Zone 4. As an example, a ticket to Oak Park is $4.25 now and would be $3.75 if fares are revised. To promote travel between non-downtown locations, Metra would offer a flat-rate fare of $3.75 for passengers journeying within Zones 2, 3 and 4. • Day passes would cost twice as much as one-way tickets and provide unlimited rides within zones selected. • Five-day bundled passes would replace 10-ride tickets and be 9½ times the cost of a one-way ticket. For example, a five-day pass to Arlington Heights would cost $52.25. • Traditional monthly passes would be 20 times a one-way ticket. That means a monthly pass between downtown and Lombard would cost $110. Pre-pandemic, a monthly pass between Chicago and Lombard was $181.25.

Metra would continue to offer reduced fares for seniors, riders with disabilities and students in kindergarten through grade 12. The discount would be about 50% for one-way tickets plus day, five-day and monthly passes.

Current products that would remain include $7 Saturday, Sunday or Holiday Day Passes, and $10 Weekend Passes sold on Ventra.

