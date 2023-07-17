Man dies after punching fist through window of Lake County bar, causing significant injuries

A 32-year-old Chicago man died early Monday after punching his fist through the window of a Lake County bar, causing a significant laceration to his arm and heavy bleeding, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's police said deputies responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of a critically injured person on the 1800 block of North Sheridan Road in Waukegan. They arrived to find the Chicago man with a major arm wound. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

According to sheriff's police, an investigation determined the man was previously in a bar on the 7800 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park when he got into a verbal altercation with another person and was escorted out by security.

After being taken outside, the man punched a window near the front door, causing a severe laceration to his arm, sheriff's police said.

After asking a friend at the bar to drive him to the hospital, the man slipped in and out of consciousness until he grabbed the steering wheel of the car, causing it to strike a curb and a garbage can, and leaving the vehicle unable to drive, according to the sheriff's office.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy this afternoon, authorities said.