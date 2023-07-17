 

Federal judge dismisses Madigan-related bribery charge against ComEd

  • Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that ComEd "has fully complied with the terms" of its deferred prosecution deal to cooperate in a bribery investigation targeting former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan.

    Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that ComEd "has fully complied with the terms" of its deferred prosecution deal to cooperate in a bribery investigation targeting former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times, 2021

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/17/2023 3:14 PM

A federal judge agreed Monday to dismiss the bribery charge against ComEd that has loomed over the utility company since 2020 for its role in a scheme that helped lead to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

While significant, the dismissal of the criminal charge against ComEd is not surprising. Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement between prosecutors and the utility, the feds agreed to seek dismissal as long as ComEd held up its end of the three-year deal.

 

During a brief court hearing Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told U.S. District Judge John Kness that ComEd "has fully complied with the terms" of that deal. That included paying a $200 million fine and cooperating with investigators.

•For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 