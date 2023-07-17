Federal judge dismisses Madigan-related bribery charge against ComEd

Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that ComEd "has fully complied with the terms" of its deferred prosecution deal to cooperate in a bribery investigation targeting former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times, 2021

A federal judge agreed Monday to dismiss the bribery charge against ComEd that has loomed over the utility company since 2020 for its role in a scheme that helped lead to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

While significant, the dismissal of the criminal charge against ComEd is not surprising. Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement between prosecutors and the utility, the feds agreed to seek dismissal as long as ComEd held up its end of the three-year deal.

During a brief court hearing Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told U.S. District Judge John Kness that ComEd "has fully complied with the terms" of that deal. That included paying a $200 million fine and cooperating with investigators.

•For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.