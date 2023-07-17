Family says 10-year-old boy thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch likely needs surgery

More than $10,000 has been raised through an online fundraiser to support Huntley, the 10-year-old boy injured after being thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch over the weekend. The fundraiser was started by Huntley's uncle, Robert Pohlman. courtesy OF gofundme

The 10-year-old boy who was flown to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being injured on a ride at the Taste of Antioch festival likely will need surgery, according to his family.

Robert Pohlman said his nephew was flung from a carnival ride and fell from about 10 to 20 feet up in the air. Pohlman started a GoFundMe campaign for his nephew Hunter, which already had raised more than $11,000 by Monday morning.

"He was flown through Flight for Life twice to two separate hospitals due to the care needed," Pohlman wrote on the website. "My sister and his father will be out of work for a time that will make paying for the unknown amount of surgery my nephew will need, almost impossible."

Pohlman said any money left over will be saved for Hunter when he recovers.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered the rides at the Taste of Antioch, an Antioch Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, shut down after the boy was injured, officials said.

It's an active investigation with the Illinois Department of Labor, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of carnival rides, and Antioch police and fire departments, officials said Sunday.