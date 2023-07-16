With top cop on leave amid state investigation, Campton Hills appoints interim chief

Campton Hills police Sgt. James Levand, here with police dog Koda, has been named the department's interim chief. Courtesy of James Levand

The Campton Hills Village Board voted to approve the appointment of Sgt. James Levand as interim police chief after 2½ hours in closed session Friday night.

The board met in a special meeting. According to the agenda, they also intended to act on another human resources matter separate from affirming Levand's appointment -- but trustees took no action.

Police Chief Steven Millar was put on paid administrative leave July 6, amid an Illinois State Police investigation. Village administrative assistant Dorothea Stipetic was put on paid leave July 12, after a screaming match between with a village contractor, according to Village President Barbara Wojnicki. Wojnicki said Stipetic would be back at work Monday.

Wojnicki said Stipetic wanted to get a battery from the chief's office for her computer mouse. But the contractor, who was installing air conditioning in village hall, would not let her in due to the state police investigation.

Stipetic did not respond to emails or a voicemail seeking comment.

Through an attorney, Millar issued a statement that the claims against him are "unsubstantiated and politically motivated."

The village board is scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday.