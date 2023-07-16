 

Residents rescue 9-year-old boy from pool in Buffalo Grove apartment complex

  • A boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville as a precaution after being pulled from a pool at a Buffalo Grove apartment complex and revived by residents.

    A boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville as a precaution after being pulled from a pool at a Buffalo Grove apartment complex and revived by residents.

 
Updated 7/16/2023 11:56 AM

Quick reaction by residents of a Buffalo Grove apartment complex saved the life of a 9-year-old boy who suffered a possible seizure Saturday while in a community swimming pool.

Buffalo Grove police said residents of the complex in the 1200 block of Johnson Drive jumped into the pool at about 6:05 p.m., pulled the boy out of the water and performed CPR after he suffered a medical crisis.

 

The boy, who also is a resident of the complex, regained consciousness before police officers and firefighters arrived, police said.

As a precaution, paramedics took the boy to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for an evaluation.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 