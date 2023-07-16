Residents rescue 9-year-old boy from pool in Buffalo Grove apartment complex

A boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville as a precaution after being pulled from a pool at a Buffalo Grove apartment complex and revived by residents.

Quick reaction by residents of a Buffalo Grove apartment complex saved the life of a 9-year-old boy who suffered a possible seizure Saturday while in a community swimming pool.

Buffalo Grove police said residents of the complex in the 1200 block of Johnson Drive jumped into the pool at about 6:05 p.m., pulled the boy out of the water and performed CPR after he suffered a medical crisis.

The boy, who also is a resident of the complex, regained consciousness before police officers and firefighters arrived, police said.

As a precaution, paramedics took the boy to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for an evaluation.