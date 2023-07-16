'Hit me with your best shot': Demolition derby ends Kane County Fair with a bang

Eventual winner Kelly Christman of Mendota drives the maroon Chevy Impala in the demolition derby Sunday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Nolan Newhouse, 2, gets a boost from dad, Tyler Newhouse, while checking out a car that was ready to compete Sunday in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The crowd cheers on drivers Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Driver Kelly Christman of Mendota, behind the wheel of the maroon Chevrolet Impala, does battle Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

"It's legalized road rage, (a) good stress reliever," said Chris Redden of Streamwood, on left, said Sunday after taking part in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles while behind the wheel of a 2007 Dodge Caravan. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The Kane County Fair ended with a bang Sunday, as five days of animal exhibits, carnival rides, live music and family fun came to a crashing conclusion.

Just as intended.

As has become tradition, the fair in St. Charles ended with a pair of demolition derbies, pitting vehicles past their prime in the ultimate battle of attrition.

"This is where I put the road rage," said competitor Natalie Wilderman, 19, of West Chicago. She was behind the wheel of a repurposed minivan with the words "Hit Me" painted on back.

"Hit me with your best shot," she added.

Carol Ramer, CEO of Ramer Race Promotions, said safety always comes first, as drivers ensure they have proper safety equipment.

"They put a lot of money and effort," she said.

Besides the derby, final day highlights included the livestock auction and live performances from the bands Dry County Line and Hi Infidelity.