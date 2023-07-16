 

'Hit me with your best shot': Demolition derby ends Kane County Fair with a bang

  • "It's legalized road rage, (a) good stress reliever," said Chris Redden of Streamwood, on left, said Sunday after taking part in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles while behind the wheel of a 2007 Dodge Caravan.

    "It's legalized road rage, (a) good stress reliever," said Chris Redden of Streamwood, on left, said Sunday after taking part in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles while behind the wheel of a 2007 Dodge Caravan. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Driver Kelly Christman of Mendota, behind the wheel of the maroon Chevrolet Impala, does battle Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Driver Kelly Christman of Mendota, behind the wheel of the maroon Chevrolet Impala, does battle Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • The crowd cheers on drivers Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    The crowd cheers on drivers Sunday during the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Nolan Newhouse, 2, gets a boost from dad, Tyler Newhouse, while checking out a car that was ready to compete Sunday in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Nolan Newhouse, 2, gets a boost from dad, Tyler Newhouse, while checking out a car that was ready to compete Sunday in the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Eventual winner Kelly Christman of Mendota drives the maroon Chevy Impala in the demolition derby Sunday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Eventual winner Kelly Christman of Mendota drives the maroon Chevy Impala in the demolition derby Sunday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/16/2023 5:39 PM

The Kane County Fair ended with a bang Sunday, as five days of animal exhibits, carnival rides, live music and family fun came to a crashing conclusion.

Just as intended.

 

As has become tradition, the fair in St. Charles ended with a pair of demolition derbies, pitting vehicles past their prime in the ultimate battle of attrition.

"This is where I put the road rage," said competitor Natalie Wilderman, 19, of West Chicago. She was behind the wheel of a repurposed minivan with the words "Hit Me" painted on back.

"Hit me with your best shot," she added.

Carol Ramer, CEO of Ramer Race Promotions, said safety always comes first, as drivers ensure they have proper safety equipment.

"They put a lot of money and effort," she said.

Besides the derby, final day highlights included the livestock auction and live performances from the bands Dry County Line and Hi Infidelity.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 