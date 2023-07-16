'Hit me with your best shot': Demolition derby ends Kane County Fair with a bang
The Kane County Fair ended with a bang Sunday, as five days of animal exhibits, carnival rides, live music and family fun came to a crashing conclusion.
Just as intended.
As has become tradition, the fair in St. Charles ended with a pair of demolition derbies, pitting vehicles past their prime in the ultimate battle of attrition.
"This is where I put the road rage," said competitor Natalie Wilderman, 19, of West Chicago. She was behind the wheel of a repurposed minivan with the words "Hit Me" painted on back.
"Hit me with your best shot," she added.
Carol Ramer, CEO of Ramer Race Promotions, said safety always comes first, as drivers ensure they have proper safety equipment.
"They put a lot of money and effort," she said.
Besides the derby, final day highlights included the livestock auction and live performances from the bands Dry County Line and Hi Infidelity.