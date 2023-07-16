Child thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch, airlifted to hospital

A 10-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after apparently being thrown from a carnival ride during the Taste of Antioch festival, authorities said.

The incident prompted village officials to shut down all rides at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, which was scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officials did not provide information about the child's condition or nature of the injuries, and did not state what ride the child was on when the incident occurred.

"This is an active investigation with the Illinois Department of Labor, who is responsible for ensuring safety of carnival rides, Antioch Police Department, and the Antioch Fire Department," officials said in a written statement.

After consulting with the village administrator and the fire and police chiefs, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner used his executive authority to shut the festival rides.

"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride," the statement reads.