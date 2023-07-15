Kids show off creativity in Des Plaines cardboard boat regatta

Kids raced homemade boats while showing off their creativity during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta Saturday at Chippewa Pool.

While most of the nine boats were built for two, Ellie Wilmoth, 7, piloted hers solo, and Olivia Haizel and Ryan Gillett, both 9, and Ryan's sister Renna, 7, navigated the pool in their boat, "Scuba Doo."

Matt Hartnett, Des Plaines Park District aquatics manager, said the regatta is a fun, family-oriented event.

While children did have their parents helping build the boats, once they entered the water they were on their own to propel themselves with paddles. Some of the younger entrants did get a little assistance from the lifeguards in the water.

The boats maintained their structural integrity and didn't fall apart.

"Our rules are very loose, we have a lifeguard in the water to help maintain safety, but also to give them a little push-along in the water" Hartnett said. "So that way, they don't feel too distraught."