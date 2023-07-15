 

Kids show off creativity in Des Plaines cardboard boat regatta

  • Ryan Gillett, 9, his sister Renna, 7, and Olivia Haizel, 9, guide "Scuba Doo" toward the end of the pool Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool.

      Ryan Gillett, 9, his sister Renna, 7, and Olivia Haizel, 9, guide "Scuba Doo" toward the end of the pool Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Isabella Valdez, front, and Alivia Owen, both 12 and from Des Plaines, celebrate as their boat makes it to the end of the pool Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool.

      Isabella Valdez, front, and Alivia Owen, both 12 and from Des Plaines, celebrate as their boat makes it to the end of the pool Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ellie Wilmoth, 7, of Des Plaines gets a bit of assistance from lifeguard Ryan Hauptan Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool.

      Ellie Wilmoth, 7, of Des Plaines gets a bit of assistance from lifeguard Ryan Hauptan Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Mateo Martinez, 8, left, and Madeline Sanchez, 11, both of Des Plaines, paddle their boat Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool.

      Mateo Martinez, 8, left, and Madeline Sanchez, 11, both of Des Plaines, paddle their boat Saturday during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta at Chippewa Pool. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 7/15/2023 3:12 PM

Kids raced homemade boats while showing off their creativity during the Des Plaines Cardboard Boat Regatta Saturday at Chippewa Pool.

While most of the nine boats were built for two, Ellie Wilmoth, 7, piloted hers solo, and Olivia Haizel and Ryan Gillett, both 9, and Ryan's sister Renna, 7, navigated the pool in their boat, "Scuba Doo."

 

Matt Hartnett, Des Plaines Park District aquatics manager, said the regatta is a fun, family-oriented event.

While children did have their parents helping build the boats, once they entered the water they were on their own to propel themselves with paddles. Some of the younger entrants did get a little assistance from the lifeguards in the water.

The boats maintained their structural integrity and didn't fall apart.

"Our rules are very loose, we have a lifeguard in the water to help maintain safety, but also to give them a little push-along in the water" Hartnett said. "So that way, they don't feel too distraught."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 