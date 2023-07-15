Children unplug to enjoy playing outdoors in Hoffman Estates

Nearly 100 children set down their electronics devices for three hours Saturday to participate in Unplug and Play Day at South Ridge Park in Hoffman Estates.

A bubble show, a concert by the music group Ben and the Tater Tots, a fire engine display, a variety of games and a nearby splash pad were among the activities for families to enjoy.

Unplug and Play is part of a campaign initiated by the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association, said Jodi Schultz, special events manager for the Hoffman Estates Park District.

"They are encouraging people to unplug from their electronics and plug into play and creativity," Schultz said.