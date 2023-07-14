Winchester Road in Libertyville to close for culvert work

Winchester Road from Butterfield Road to Milwaukee Avenue (Route 21) in Libertyville will be closed to through traffic starting 6 a.m. July 26. The closure is necessary to replace a box culvert at Bull Creek as part of a Winchester Road resurfacing project. The road will be closed for 45 days and is expected to reopen Sept. 8. The detour route is Butterfield Road to Route 137 to Milwaukee Avenue. Local traffic will have access from Butterfield Road to the work site east of Jeremy Lane and from Milwaukee to Ellis Avenue at the Libertyville Township Offices and the Lake County government campus.