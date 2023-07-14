Wheeling firefighters could get pay raises, bigger bonuses

Wheeling firefighters would get pay raises under a proposed, four-year contract scheduled for a village board vote Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

By Russell Lissau

rlissau@dailyherald.com

Wheeling firefighters would get pay bumps but see their medical costs increase under a proposed, four-year labor contract awaiting village board approval Monday.

The contract covers 57 firefighters and firefighter paramedics.

In the first year, employees would receive 3.25% raises retroactively effective this past May 1. Then they would get 3.5% raises in 2024, 3% raises in 2025 and 3% raises in 2026.

The starting annual salary for a firefighter will increase the first year to $66,796, up from $64,693. Starting pay for a firefighter paramedic will jump to $79,821, up from $77,308.

Annual bonuses for longevity with the department are set to increase, too. Such bonuses are handed out starting at 12 years of service.

Right now, bonuses are $600 starting at 12 years, $1,000 starting at 18 years and $1,300 for 25 years or more. Under the proposed contract, bonuses would increase to $750, $1,250 and $1,500 at each of those steps.

Conversely, an assortment of medical and insurance costs would increase for employees under the deal.

For example, employees would cover 15% of their insurance premiums, up from 14%. Additionally, copays for doctor visits under the HMO plan would increase to $40, up from $30. For employees on a PPO insurance plan, a $20 copay for office visits is proposed.

Monday's village board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd. The proposed contract is among items on the board's consent agenda, so it could be approved without public discussion.

If approved, the contract will expire April 30, 2027.