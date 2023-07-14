 

Wheeling firefighters could get pay raises, bigger bonuses

  • Wheeling firefighters would get pay raises under a proposed, four-year contract scheduled for a village board vote Monday.

    Wheeling firefighters would get pay raises under a proposed, four-year contract scheduled for a village board vote Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Updated 7/14/2023 1:53 PM

By Russell Lissau

rlissau@dailyherald.com

 

Wheeling firefighters would get pay bumps but see their medical costs increase under a proposed, four-year labor contract awaiting village board approval Monday.

The contract covers 57 firefighters and firefighter paramedics.

In the first year, employees would receive 3.25% raises retroactively effective this past May 1. Then they would get 3.5% raises in 2024, 3% raises in 2025 and 3% raises in 2026.

The starting annual salary for a firefighter will increase the first year to $66,796, up from $64,693. Starting pay for a firefighter paramedic will jump to $79,821, up from $77,308.

Annual bonuses for longevity with the department are set to increase, too. Such bonuses are handed out starting at 12 years of service.

Right now, bonuses are $600 starting at 12 years, $1,000 starting at 18 years and $1,300 for 25 years or more. Under the proposed contract, bonuses would increase to $750, $1,250 and $1,500 at each of those steps.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Conversely, an assortment of medical and insurance costs would increase for employees under the deal.

For example, employees would cover 15% of their insurance premiums, up from 14%. Additionally, copays for doctor visits under the HMO plan would increase to $40, up from $30. For employees on a PPO insurance plan, a $20 copay for office visits is proposed.

Monday's village board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd. The proposed contract is among items on the board's consent agenda, so it could be approved without public discussion.

If approved, the contract will expire April 30, 2027.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Wheeling firefighter honored for saving a life while off duty
Related Article
Wheeling firefighter honored for saving a life while off duty
 
Plans unveiled for new Wheeling fire station
Related Article
Plans unveiled for new Wheeling fire station
 
'A good day to move': Wheeling firefighters excited to move into new, $5 million station
Related Article
'A good day to move': Wheeling firefighters excited to move into new, $5 million station
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 