Tornado spotted over Glen Ellyn
Updated 7/14/2023 11:24 PM
Tornado sirens blared throughout the suburbs for the second time in a week as at least one twister formed Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Romeoville said a tornado was spotted at 9:08 p.m. over Glen Ellyn.
According to ABC 7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz, the rotation was not as tight and the wind speeds not as strong as the system that produced 13 tornadoes Wednesday evening. The total accounts for EF-0 tornadoes in Schaumburg and Loves Park that had not previously been confirmed.
The storm system that moved east across the area Friday night intensified as it approached Chicago. The National Weather Service warned of gusts of 60+ mph, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail.
