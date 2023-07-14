Three teens charged in battery of Six Flags ride operator

Three teens have been charged in the July 8 battery of a ride operator at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Daily Herald File Photo

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been charged in the July 8 battery of a ride operator at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

About 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported battery inside the theme park, said Shawn Gaylor, Gurnee police public information officer.

The attack happened on the platform of a roller coaster when a ride operator accidentally bumped one of the passengers, Gaylor said.

Police said a passenger and friends became irate and charged toward the ride operator, hitting and throwing objects at him. The ride operator, a 19-year-old man, received treatment at the park for minor injuries, police said.

A 14-year-old girl from Chicago and a 17-year-old girl from Skokie were taken into custody and referred to juvenile court for mob action and battery, police said.

Adrian Ortiz, 18, of Chicago was charged with battery causing bodily harm, a misdemeanor, police said.

His arraignment is set for Aug. 8.