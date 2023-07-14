Police: 17-year-old charged in fatal Grayslake shooting

Grayslake police said a 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Waukegan man last year.

The 17-year-old has not been identified by officials.

The teenager has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On the morning of Sept. 17, 2022, Isidro Juarez was riding in a car on Washington Street in the area of Lancer Lane in Grayslake when someone in another vehicle shot him, police said.

The driver of Juarez's car immediately rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center in Grayslake, where he died about 11 a.m., police said.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment on the investigation.