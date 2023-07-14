Plainfield accused of exposing himself to two female employees

A Plainfield man is accused of exposing himself to two female employees at a Downers Grove restaurant he managed, officials said.

Armando Romero-Mendoza, 42, is charged with two counts of public indencency, according to a news release from the Downers Grove Police Department.

Police say Romero-Mendoza exposed himself to an adult employee on June 5 and a juvenile employee June 8 at the restaurant on the 5100 block of Main Street.

He is currently out on bond, and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.