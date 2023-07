Lake County property transfers for June 7-8, 2023

Antioch

$490,000; 1008 Red Tail Circle, Antioch; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Saeed Anjum to Cobey Corbitt

$375,000; 1025 Christine Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by James R Hopkins Jr to Erin Vaughan

$365,000; 1446 Redwing Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lesley C Dean to Alexander Kalman

$330,000; 120 E Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nicholas C Herron to Grant R Smith

$315,000; 1337 Inverness Court, Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mark Daniels to Anthony Borsellino

$280,000; 753 Hillside Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Edward Widder to Thomas Jozsi

$260,000; 24113 W Hawthorne Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Alan Thain to Eric J Holst

$100,000; 39235 N Shore Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Chad Thurston to Christopher Millar

$92,000; 39477 N Hickory Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Steven Yellen

Beach Park

$365,000; 10790 W Macarthur Drive, Beach Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jesus H Lopez to Jason Siegellak

$318,000; 39404 Crofton Lane, Beach Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Susan Ros to Filiberto Lopez Meza

$295,000; 10563 W Woodland Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kristen A Stanonik to Salvador Cortes

$275,000; 39080 N Mcaree Road, Beach Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jonathan Eaton to Nicole Hazel Acosta

Deerfield

$575,000; 1020 Summit Drive, Deerfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Abby L Isaacson to Mark Szeto

$480,000; 508 Willow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Qiong Li to Victor Gabriel Ruz Chi

$445,000; 1016 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Alvin Solomon to Andrew Higgins

$385,000; 814 Chestnut St Unit B, Deerfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Keith W Madden

$210,000; 1132 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jjb Trust to Vladislav Voskoboynik

$176,000; 528 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Debra L Goldman to Weifeng Wang

Fox Lake

$350,000; 182 Eagle Point Road, Fox Lake; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mark J Bloom to Vincente Vazquez

$207,000; 150 Eagle Point Rd Unit F, Fox Lake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Spehn Trust to Elyse R Sereyka

$116,000; 62 Aspen Colony Unit 5, Fox Lake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Antoinette Cacioppo to Elizabeth Heidkamp

Grayslake

$425,000; 33981 N Wooded Glen Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Tom T Kavilaveettil to Matthew P Schmitz

$375,000; 1633 Albany St, Grayslake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Faye J Arguelles

$370,000; 1857 Watercolor Place, Grayslake; Sold on June 8, 2023, by James M Tackett to Brent D Kenyon

$315,000; 228 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Edward Machak to Ricky Rogers

$285,000; 244 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mikus Trust to Mary J Deguide

$241,000; 804 Cherry Creek Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Joshua Handley to Sanjeeva Reddy Avuduri

$240,000; 473 Buckingham Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Milan Milojkovic to Janine E Centofanti

$229,000; 85 Keeneland Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Alexander Malevanets to Mathew N Mathew

Gurnee

$775,000; 415 N Riverside Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Olga Rodis to Jjs Properties Inc

$714,000; 18155 W Pond Ridge Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Earl H Huotari to Mark F Myers

$560,000; 7406 Bittersweet Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Magdalena Jones to Brian Sonders

$550,000; 1233 Vineyard Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Roemisch Trust to Angel Neris

$533,000; 7311 Dada Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Refael Shlalashvili to Reed R Griffiths

$470,000; 665 Angelo Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Megan A Dailey to Ryan Donovan

$440,000; 437 Long Hill Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Steven J Boron to Michelle Aguayo

$420,000; 34198 N Jenna Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Brian Bartles to Victor Ciuntu

$375,000; 6389 Crossland Blvd., Gurnee; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Madeline Palenica to Michael Hudgins

$332,000; 679 Creekside Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Frank Karigiannis to Katherine Schuster

$285,000; 911 Adderly Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Daniel A Weiss to Eduardo Jaimes

$120,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 889-609, Gurnee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Hager Trust to Kaycee Lynne Fry

Hainesville

$310,000; 328 White Trail, Hainesville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Darwin Rodriguez to Tomasz Kucharek

Hawthorn Woods

$766,000; 131 Cranbrook Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 8, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Eric Brooks

$580,000; 28 Carlisle Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Neil Dougherty to Michael Wolf

$570,000; 98 Open Pkwy S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Caroline Budianto to Sean R Defrates

Highland Park

$750,000; 268 Leonard Wood S Unit 105, Highland Park; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Warner Trust to Angela Maysonet

$695,000; 2891 Twin Oaks Drive, Highland Park; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lori Shachtman to Adam Bassov

Ingleside

$625,000; 36741 N Iola Ave., Ingleside; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Paul Richard Petersen to Adam Carlson

$619,000; 200 Hollow Way, Ingleside; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Roman Fediak to Mark D Prefontaine

$350,000; 25635 W Venetian Drive, Ingleside; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Donald Fugate to Desiree Peterson

Island Lake

$225,000; 4306 Blue Iris Ct Unit 4306, Island Lake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Karen M Van Nus to Jane M Workinger

Lake Bluff

$610,000; 122 E Hawthorne Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mactaggart Trust to Lowell R Smith

$525,000; 243 W Blodgett Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Sarah E Lambrecht to Herbert Martin Wichner

$269,000; 132 Huntington St Unit 24-C, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Dresher Trust to Enoch Kang

$160,000; 13000 W Heiden Cir Unit 3206, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Andray Zhurbos to Yuriy Kush

Lake Forest

$765,000; 722 Kendler Court, Lake Forest; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Duane C Wise to Alton Gaines

$580,000; 1140 Pine Oaks Circle, Lake Forest; Sold on June 8, 2023, by 1140 Poaks Llc to James Shellberg

Lake Villa

$370,000; 818 Savanna Springs Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Joe H Brown to Payton Lykins

$279,000; 21339 W Morton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Sergio Escobedo to Antonio Benito Lucio

Lake Zurich

$580,000; 772 Foxmoor Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Amedeo Trust to Bretton Seeger

$530,000; 54 Lakebreeze Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Colin J Connor to Kokuma Suzuki

Lakemoor

$468,000; 32025 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on June 7, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Jennifer Darnell

$205,000; 32452 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Ramtin Sabet to Alonzo Hinojosa Jr

Libertyville

$725,000; 635 E Glendale Road, Libertyville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Megan Likus to Nirav R Shah

$600,000; 432 Arbor Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Bea Properties Llc to Gregory P Fusco

$505,000; 1228 Crane Blvd., Libertyville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Margaret A Herr to Sean W Hitzeman

$475,000; 1014 Dover Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Bart Winkler to Rolando Rosales

$330,000; 629 Hampton Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by 629 Hampton Terrace Llc to Sarah Kelly

Lindenhurst

$305,500; 617 Deerpath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kyle Davis to Carlson F Bethancourt

$300,000; 2118 Witchwood Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 7, 2023, by James F Kohler to Pierre M Moulton

$201,000; 2919 Falling Waters Dr Unit 72-2919-46, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Penny Keck to Carl M Jackson

$145,000; 314 S Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Daniel Venturi to Paulina Alvarez

Mundelein

$436,000; 1651 Alemeda Lane, Mundelein; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jason Rogers to Brian Eduardo Toledano

$435,000; 1056 Wrens Gate, Mundelein; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Harwinder Paul Singh to Aaron Duran

$424,000; 2009 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Venkat Sai Raj Boddupally

$350,000; 1340 Derby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Surya Kiran Kodeboyana to Michelle Rebot

$315,000; 1258 Regent Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jonathan R Gallegos Fierro to Andrew Chally

$225,000; 116 Wellington Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Florian M Matuszak to Christopher Culley

$210,500; 228 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Debra Cozzi to Afsheen A Mahdee

$204,000; 26329 N Willow Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Angelo L Cruz to Robert J Corl

Round Lake

$190,000; 1724 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kevin D Nylen to Nicolas Castaneda

Round Lake Beach

$180,500; 1204 N Village Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Bertha Yolanda Jimenez to Courtney Mueller

$172,500; 405 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Ricardo Rosado to Kaileah F Diaz

$100,000; 207 Geneva Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Juan Antonio Garcia Vieyra

Round Lake Park

$250,000; 421 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Nestor C Teran Corona to Emmanuel L Teran

Spring Grove

$273,000; 27465 W Ashland Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Christopher Stolp to Cody Danek

$150,000; 27980 W Greenwood Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Sandra Spencer to Shaileshkumar Desai

Third Lake

$430,000; 34354 N Us Highway 45, Third Lake; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Associated Bank Na to Rockhouse Property Management

$342,500; 3 Crows Nest Court, Third Lake; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Tabetha Smith to Elizabeth Aguirre

Vernon Hills

$770,000; 411 River Grove Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Dmitry Fleyshman to Bin Zhou

Volo

$330,000; 262 Minuet Circle, Volo; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Blaise Stafford to Kelli Hazel Mahoney

$214,000; 1260 Chesterton Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kelly M Kanarowski to Shannon S Piskun

Wadsworth

$300,000; 41892 N Hunt Club Road, Wadsworth; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Robert A Grmusich to James W Swenson

$270,500; 13490 W High Ridge Trail, Wadsworth; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Strata Investments Llc

Wauconda

$374,000; 2602 Portage Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Hradecky Trust to Leandro Bonsol

$290,000; 174 Parkview Dr Unit 8-174, Wauconda; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Laura Zimmerman to Francisco Perez Garcia

$282,000; 2835 Cattail Ct Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Dale E Tocke II to Raymond Brausam

$257,500; 310 Sundown Ct Unit 1A, Wauconda; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Paige M Davis to Mark Hartzen

Waukegan

$309,000; 2501 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Russell Trust to Margaret Coughlin

$255,000; 2709 Sallmon Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Antonia Padilla to Guadalupe E Bonilla

$182,500; 2730 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jon M Tapp to Lauren R Benitez

$175,000; 2535 W Dugdale Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jackie Ferguson Cooper to Candice L Porter

$150,000; 1016 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Carlos J Garcia to Juan A Barajas

$125,000; 1226 Tobin Court, Waukegan; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kirk Myers to Charmaine Martin

$103,000; 711 Franklin St, Waukegan; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Neal Patel

Winthrop Harbor

$286,000; 4101 13th St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Thomas A Patzke to Chelsea Leamy

$265,000; 4915 3rd St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Rajko Brkic Trust to Francisco Melgoza

$220,000; 1015 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Damon Dziekan to Jocelyn Tellez

Zion

$285,000; 1808 Sunshine Lane, Zion; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Domingo Vargas to Aracely Ferrera Quintanilla

$222,000; 1804 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mario Bahena Jr to Zaira A Manzanero

$220,000; 2422 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Saul Cuevas Jr to Margarito Martinez Lopez

$157,500; 2910 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jesus Lopez to Andrew Lopez

$124,000; 2737 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kathleen J Anderson to Karen Senger

$105,000; 2911 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Saima Latif to William S Marmol

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.