Kane County property transfers for May 22 to June 9, 2023

Aurora

$565,000; 1133 Verona Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Victor Matlock to Margaret Gibson

$460,000; 1683 Briarheath Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hussam Zayyad to Shirley Woller

$441,000; 460 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jeffrey Keith Walker to Naveen Jakhar

$440,000; 2757 Nicole Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Barbara Sass to Santosh Kagithapuram

$410,000; 961 Rosefield Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dinesh Babu Kanagaraj to Maniraj C Mannar

$393,000; 4133 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Ajay Prabhakar to Tamil Selvan Sakthivel

$330,000; 990 N Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Daniel E Ramirez Aguilar to Miguel Vega

$330,000; 1908 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Elmer A Utley to Jeffrey Sortino

$328,000; 151 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Daniel J Goding to Robert M Sachs

$315,000; 1014 Charles St, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hayde Antonlo to Amparo Gonzalez Cardoza

$314,000; 1132 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by John D Tossing to Maxrox Properties Llc

$288,000; 912 Hankes Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Delfina Ontiveros to Francisco Chavez

$275,000; 976 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sofia Carlos to Gulshan Baral

$275,000; 231 T St, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Kristy Lashawn Gibson

$265,500; 209 S Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Stephanie Pringhipakis to Frances L Shaw

$256,000; 312 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jamie Hamper to Molly K Kellet

$255,000; 808 County Line Road, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Brandon S Janik to John Eghagha

$240,000; 455 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Viviana T Perez Rivera to Kimberley Vargas

$230,000; 741 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by James Steven Davidson to Fernando Hernandez Granados

$230,000; 1033 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Daniel Pichardo Mendoza to Felix Torres Torres

$215,000; 425 Monmouth Court, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nala Happy Homes Llc to Subhakant Pal

$215,000; 1047 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Courtney Siewak to Fatima Mohamadi

$205,000; 427 Hinman St, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lorenzo Nevarez to Antonio Gomez

$175,000; 200 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kyle Barrows to Ty A Klingsick

$160,000; 1360 N Glen Cir Unit C, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Samantha Kullman to Elissette Valenciano

$145,000; 1977 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Roberto Macias to Rushabh Shah

$125,500; 706 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Cantera Of Third Rock Properties

Batavia

$775,000; 2341 Kane Lane, Batavia; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Ronald J Knutson to David Paul Jr

$511,000; 1614 Hadley Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Michael G Clark to Francis Patrick Kosmach

$450,000; 815 N Forest Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Humberto Almaraz to Richard J Parkin

$405,000; 313 Maves Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Richard J Wahlen to Courtney N Rowe

$371,000; 2085 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rosa Scala to Sheng Hsuan Lin

$357,500; 2S189 Chillem Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Robert M Castner to Steven Jay Yoder

$290,000; 609 Houston St, Batavia; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Molly Bisesto to Elizabeth Gray

$284,000; 54 Jericho Ln Unit 16C, Batavia; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Justin T Letcher to Brittany Hagen

Campton Hills

$150,000; 04N118 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes Llc to Shodeen Homes Llc

Carpentersville

$310,000; 3200 New Market Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jonathan R Jackson to Thomas A Muro

$284,500; 2262 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kathleen M Mcward to Gregory Allen Hunter

$275,000; 1423 Kings Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Charles P Leonard to Norma R Huerta

$268,000; 741 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jka Remodeling Inc to Lidiya M Ostafiy

$215,000; 715 Jackson Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Eduardo Garcia to Baltazar Diaz Ortega

$212,500; 200 Harrison St, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jose L Sanchez to Ezequiel Velazquez Pineda

$209,000; 2288 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Joseph S Garofalo to Djonibek Radjabov

$155,500; 2405 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Joseph Beniamin to Luis G Rodriguez Tapia

Elburn

$370,000; 1075 Freedom Road, Elburn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kaneland Properties Of Illinoi to David J Packenham

$369,000; 1094 Kendall St, Elburn; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Matthew J Skaar to Michael D Raatz

$300,000; 875 Shepherd Lane, Elburn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Coleman Trust to Susan Scardamaglia

Elgin

$745,000; 3661 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Dan Mataragas

$649,000; 1829 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Manilal Jivandas Patel

$625,500; 3645 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Ashok Bollikonda

$573,000; 3635 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Scott Howard Bents

$565,500; 767 Redmond Place, Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Tika P Nepal

$565,000; 1837 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Arunkumar Duraisamy

$535,000; 179 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Prakash John Thomas

$525,000; 2959 Shamrock Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jeffrey L Wohlwend to Mohammed Sameer

$520,000; 1835 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Maulikkumar Patel

$500,000; 1833 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Timothy J Pressnell

$495,000; 627 Tuscan Vw, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Kovacs Trust to Janice K Henderson

$494,000; 3549 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Rajesh Subramanian

$485,000; 3795 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jayakar M Patel

$480,000; 181 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Bernard Alfred King

$477,000; 3553 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Vikram Boddupalli

$470,000; 100 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to David James Busco

$459,000; 36W930 Bowes Road, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Kearns Trust to Elizabeth A Dawson

$425,000; 38W747 Hogan Hl, Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Marta J Gross to Michael R Weiby

$413,000; 808 Fairfield Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Parthasarathi Teruvai

$400,000; 3769 Gansett Pkwy, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Karsten II Trust to Mohammed Rishid Hameed

$390,000; 117 Tennyson Court, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Santos Arms Corp to Sat Kaival Real Estate 2 Llc

$385,000; 773 Columbine Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Nicholas W Mcdonough to Javier Ferreira

$345,000; 1295 Evergreen Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Donald Huffaker to Bradley Wiegand

$320,000; 12 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Edward G Dawson to Anthony C Giordano

$315,000; 812 Diane Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Laura Peters to Rafael Quintana

$306,000; 1805 Saint Andrews Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Margot M Martinez to Jacob Burlage

$295,000; 392 Ann St, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Heather Lee Mcmillion to Maribel Ramos

$290,000; 3118 Taunton St, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ryan Barrie to Krista Marie Sauter

$288,500; 353 N Liberty St, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Timothy B Mandel to William E Runge

$280,000; 1020 Morton Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Cpg Properties Llc to Diego Emmanuel Batres Flores

$275,000; 2503 Emily Ln Unit 2503, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by William P Girdzius to Abhinay Donadula

$271,500; 2470 Crystal Creek Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Strata Investments Llc

$270,000; 210 S Aldine St, Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Richard D Brumrnel to Susan Morris

$267,000; 457 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Brian W Mooberry to Nicanor Perez Patino

$250,000; 424 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Christopher Velazquez to Nolan Laframboise

$240,000; 115 S Worth Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Regulo Gomez to Felipe Ortiz Secundino

$215,000; 1470 Todd Farm Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Enrique Fuentes Mendoza to Zusett Peralta Retama

$192,000; 256 Waverly Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mario Yepez to Sean Thomas Freeman

$190,000; 640 Waverly Dr Unit B, Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Brian J Terpstra to Jonah Nnadozie Ogbomiwe

$190,000; 525 Hawkins St Unit C, Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Geraldine Watts to Ernesteen Thompson

$187,000; 444 Enterprise St, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by P&b Management Llc to Yesenia Sanchez

$185,000; 1330 Todd Farm Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jone Lazar to Sarkis Kako

$160,000; 548 Lucille Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Huynh Ngoc Phung Doiel to Jose Guadalupe Romero

$143,000; 685 Waverly Dr Unit B, Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Charles Gore Jr to Maria Guijarro

$125,000; 1830 W Highland Ave Unit D106, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Christopher Littmann to 1830 Highland Llc

$95,000; 11N565 Hunter Trail, Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Sandro Mastrangeli to Hannan Trust

Geneva

$750,000; 2011 Eldorado Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Philip P Humphrey to Daniel Richard Beal

$715,500; 1202 James St, Geneva; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Meredith L James to Jonas Paretzkin

$569,000; 1812 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Davis Trust to Jason W Rogers

$550,000; 2163 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael C Wierzbinski to Richard J Hofmeister

$469,000; 39W335 Weaver Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ronald A Scanlan to Adam Ruff

$455,000; 0N282 Eldon Dr S, Geneva; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Slr Consulting & Property Mana to Jack C Cross

$410,000; 1S046 Mill Creek Cir W, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Seth Boswell to Matthew S Parks

$405,000; 0N472 Chapman Court, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Shreenivasa Udupa Aleya Ramachandra to Ryan Sanders

$400,000; 361 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Arp Trust to Colleen K Gayle

$390,000; 2629 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Calvin Cornish Jr to Ryan Patrick Shepherd

$343,000; 2715 Lorraine Circle, Geneva; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Henry R Neuschaefer to David French

$338,000; 2692 Stone Cir Unit 209, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Kristin K Chapski to Keith Petri

$215,000; 1488 Joshel Court, Geneva; Sold on June 5, 2023, by David S Dordek to Julie Schimelpfenig

Gilberts

$426,500; 130 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gilberts Town Center Rfs Iv Ll to Debra Solberg

Hampshire

$508,000; 1261 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Stephanie Marie Straus

$490,000; 217 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Brian A Mastrangeli to Jenna Gudgeon

$487,000; 1140 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Kimberly A Stancl

$465,000; 1221 Redbrook Terrace, Hampshire; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Andy Bustamante

$410,000; 19N083 Felsmith Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Stebbins Trust to Elizabeth Templeton

$380,000; 321 Jake Lane, Hampshire; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel P Doherty to Kamil Malinowski

$363,000; 701 Olive Lane, Hampshire; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Pedro Gonzalez Jr to Hugo Villanueva

$292,000; 689 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Lauren Garcia

$265,000; 848 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on June 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Erick Arthur Mundt

Huntley

$365,000; 12362 Scarlet Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Sundstrom Trust to George Mangriotis

$362,500; 13245 Oakwood Ave., Huntley; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Cathryn Bieneman to Brian Plante

$265,000; 13530 Yellow Pine Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Clark H Bundy to Carolanne Jedlink

Maple Park

$541,000; 45W145 Ramm Road, Maple Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Sandra L Svilha to David T Johnson

$315,000; 48W109 Country Life Court, Maple Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kathy M Vangelderen to Giacomo Favia

$190,000; 209 Pleasant St, Maple Park; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Daniel V Galardini to Roberta J Kane

North Aurora

$475,000; 1440 Hearthstone Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hubert J Kaulen to Zygmunt Soszko Jr

$470,000; 2912 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Judd Reece Cline to Bahman Alipoor

$435,000; 1411 Ritter St, North Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by John R Holbrook to Evalinda Felix

$410,000; 615 Wingfoot Drive, North Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Sarah Hollis to Kyle Galas

$385,000; 1589 Hartsburg Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Adrian A Duesler to Jeffrey Mccormack

$305,500; 265 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Candace Jeanne Nelson

$250,000; 746 Harmony Court, North Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Mary Jean Martin to Paul Anderson

Pingree Grove

$439,000; 1515 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Omar M Salmin

$425,000; 1666 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Brett R Cassell

$415,000; 1125 Silver Lake Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Caruso Trust to Michael J Haack

$365,000; 1114 Port Royal Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Marco Evans to Jeremy W Nicholls

$288,500; 1998 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jeffrey M Simon to Cosey Colleran

$285,000; 1089 Sapphire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Katie Marie Nicholls to Richard Osullivan

$282,500; 1638 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Marilyn J Motycka to William Corso

Port Barrington

$430,000; 1105 N Knight Court, Port Barrington; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Leonard Patterson Jr to Michael D James

Sleepy Hollow

$645,000; 26 River Ridge Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Magdy Abdel Sayed Albert to Niculina Odagiu

$545,000; 70 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Reaction Properties Llc to James W Trestrail

$443,500; 1147 Gail Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Krzysztof Gatkiewicz to Tomasz Adamusik

$425,000; 123 Sharon Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Craig S Martin to Rachel L Hillmann

South Elgin

$668,000; 708 Hamilton Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Johnson Joint Trust to Yanghua Wu

$641,500; 2161 Brookwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Christopher Zech to Aaron Escovitz

$595,000; 229 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Anthony Omabele to Joshua Joyce

$480,000; 1032 Blazing Star St, South Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ryan Shurtleff to Reginald L Moore

$330,000; 674 Elizabeth St, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by William C Greguras to Susie Rodriguez

$330,000; 322 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Adriana Ivlow to Kulwinder Singh

$275,000; 657 Fieldcrest Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Emmanuel Jungo to Shunmugavel Durairaj

$260,000; 235 Courtland Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Lorraine L Cooke to Shane Bermundo

$205,000; 1084 West Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Steven P Chesterfield to Erik J Rohr

$184,500; 690 Fieldcrest Dr Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Benjamin C Berg to Afh Rent Llc

$173,000; 335 Riverview Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Arturo De La Rosa Gomez

St. Charles

$632,000; 1210 Winners Cup Circle, St. Charles; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Guerri Trust to Mark J Richbell

$578,000; 126 Oakwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jerry Griffith to Evelyn Amaro

$550,000; 4N123 Thorntree Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Stephen Ignoffo to Todd Meador

$526,000; 412 Oak St, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Senkpeil Trust to Noel J Dupont

$523,000; 3N894 Thornapple Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Amanda Lee Lapalme to Gage W Cantrell

$499,000; 122 S 5th St, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Matthew M Sweeney to Hak Kim

$475,000; 42W121 Retreat Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Steven A Winterstein to Sean Schluchter

$455,000; 119 S 11th St, St. Charles; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Cathleen Connelly to Bryan Bennett

$449,000; 158 Monet Place, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Ronald E Nardini to Eric Blazquez

$335,000; 310 S 14th St, St. Charles; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jason W Conn to Michael R Dynowski

$325,000; 5N960 Il Route 25, St. Charles; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Gordon R Marinkovich to Karolina Grabczynski

$250,000; 723 S 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jeanette M Jackson to Brooke Wilke

Sugar Grove

$540,000; 707 Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Matthew M Sienkowski to Jeremy Hamman

$420,000; 705 Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Regina R Idzelis to Stephen Pulkin

$335,500; 3S597 Marian Cir W, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Landorf Trust to Steven Michael Bucaro

$270,000; 283 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jared K Flowers to Casey Louis Brady Sr

West Dundee

$446,500; 217 W Main St, West Dundee; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Yates Trust to Jonathan Norman

$415,000; 420 S 1st St, West Dundee; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Russell Gudvangen to Joseph Lillie

