Hoffman Estates' Northwest Celtic Fest moves outdoors on Aug. 12

Submitted by Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates' Northwest Celtic Fest will move outdoors to the Village Green for its 2023 event -- Shenanigans on the Green -- from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12.

It will include many of the traditional festival activities such as the Celtic Marketplace, birds of prey demonstrations, mini horses from Soul Harbor, clan meet and greets, dancing, entertainment, and free children's activities. Authentic Celtic fare and a variety of beer and other beverages can be purchased. There also will be additional outdoor games and activities.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Shenanigans on the Green webpage at hoffmanestates.org/celtic.

Guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to support local food pantries.

The Village Green is at 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, next to the Now Arena. Admittance and parking are free. Parking is available in the neighboring Tate & Lyle lot at 5450 Prairie Stone Parkway.