Geneva police to do shooting training at old library
Updated 7/14/2023 1:02 PM
The Geneva Police Department will conduct training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the former Geneva Public Library building at 127 James St.
Officers will be shooting simulated ammunition; live ammunition will not be used. There may be a greater police presence in the area due to the training.
The training is expected to end by 4 p.m.
