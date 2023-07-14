DuPage County property transfers for May 31 to June 9, 2023

Addison

$385,000; 816 W Army Trail Blvd., Addison; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Mileva Odeh to Almir Mustafi

Aurora

$565,000; 1133 Verona Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Victor Matlock to Margaret Gibson

$460,000; 1683 Briarheath Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hussam Zayyad to Shirley Woller

$441,000; 460 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jeffrey Keith Walker to Naveen Jakhar

$440,000; 2757 Nicole Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Barbara Sass to Santosh Kagithapuram

$410,000; 961 Rosefield Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dinesh Babu Kanagaraj to Maniraj C Mannar

$393,000; 4133 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Ajay Prabhakar to Tamil Selvan Sakthivel

$330,000; 990 N Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Daniel E Ramirez Aguilar to Miguel Vega

$330,000; 1908 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Elmer A Utley to Jeffrey Sortino

$328,000; 151 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Daniel J Goding to Robert M Sachs

$315,000; 1014 Charles St, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hayde Antonlo to Amparo Gonzalez Cardoza

$314,000; 1132 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by John D Tossing to Maxrox Properties Llc

$288,000; 912 Hankes Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Delfina Ontiveros to Francisco Chavez

$275,000; 976 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sofia Carlos to Gulshan Baral

$275,000; 231 T St, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Kristy Lashawn Gibson

$265,500; 209 S Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Stephanie Pringhipakis to Frances L Shaw

$256,000; 312 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jamie Hamper to Molly K Kellet

$255,000; 808 County Line Road, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Brandon S Janik to John Eghagha

$240,000; 455 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Viviana T Perez Rivera to Kimberley Vargas

$230,000; 741 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by James Steven Davidson to Fernando Hernandez Granados

$230,000; 1033 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Daniel Pichardo Mendoza to Felix Torres Torres

$215,000; 425 Monmouth Court, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nala Happy Homes Llc to Subhakant Pal

$215,000; 1047 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Courtney Siewak to Fatima Mohamadi

$205,000; 427 Hinman St, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lorenzo Nevarez to Antonio Gomez

$175,000; 200 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kyle Barrows to Ty A Klingsick

$160,000; 1360 N Glen Cir Unit C, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Samantha Kullman to Elissette Valenciano

$145,000; 1977 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Roberto Macias to Rushabh Shah

$125,500; 706 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Cantera Of Third Rock Properties

Bloomingdale

$325,000; 104 Greenway Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Charleen R Smith to Frank J Soverino II

Burr Ridge

$200,000; 7962 Garfield Ave Unit 110, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Wegener Welding Llc to Gabriel Dockter

Carol Stream

$440,000; 439 Hunter Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Matthew J Mckenna

$365,000; 203 Pebblecreek Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jill M Novacek to Joseph Michael Knight

Clarendon Hills

$677,000; 444 Park Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Robert G Kloss to Henry Luyao Feng

$159,000; 551 Carlysle Dr Unit 11 & GR-11, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Shub Ing Lu to Mark Stranski

Darien

$405,000; 8S174 Hudson St, Darien; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Lucyna Ostrowski to Sean M Almazan

$400,000; 7702 Stratford Place, Darien; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Skiris Trust to Michael Cappelletti

$345,000; 8S132 Washington St, Darien; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Murphy Trust to Jan Chartynowicz

$337,000; 8000 Windsor Dr Unit 60, Darien; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Sassila Trust to Mukkaram Abbas Attarwala

Downers Grove

$565,000; 3800 Downers Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Joseph Barbaro to William Rush

$487,000; 6736 Bunker Hill Circle, Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mark Dubler to Jonathan Kyle Sumpter

$357,500; 1133 Adelia St, Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael Snyder to Neal Potter

$143,000; 2213 Arbor Cir Unit 33, Downers Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dominic Chiarelli to Maja Ignatova

Elmhurst

$522,500; 324 N Highview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Thomas M Madden to Craig A Sacco

$465,000; 410 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Whiteside Trust to Tara Maureen Park

$380,000; 459 N Evergreen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Michael Nagle to David M Benning

Glen Ellyn

$761,500; 609 N Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Thomas Kane to Ethan T Walz

$657,000; 22W454 Mccarron Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 2, 2023, by John A Pugliese to Robert Russell Bunn III

$145,000; 460 Raintree Ct Unit 1L, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Dominic A Sole Jr

Glendale Heights

$360,000; 282 Belden Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Michael Manzuk to Israel Bahena

$213,000; 291 E Alpine Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Roman Krasinski to Sana Wasim Patel

$210,000; 94 Hesterman Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jorge L Rodriguez to Francisco Valdez

Lisle

$699,000; 4513 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Marc R Koster to Alexander Wambold

$427,500; 5004 Vernon Park Place, Lisle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jaehoon Ha to Kerry Winz

$115,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 3K, Lisle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sasa Popadic to Raymond Perez Jr

Lombard

$455,000; 1509 S Elizabeth St, Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Peter B Norbot to Chad G Anderson

$395,000; 232 N Grace St, Lombard; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Krisela Lekbello to Alexander Conway Reynolds

$385,000; 1040 Hammerschmidt Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 2, 2023, by George R Feitl Trust to Elizabeth A Hymel

$360,000; 2N130 Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Charles Herhold to Pablo H Villatoro

$315,000; 140 Majestic Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Elaine Joyce Wilson to Kashmala Shah

$300,000; 721 S Norbury Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Christine Anderson to Christopher Foley

$249,500; 705 Chase Lane, Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Viktor Bubiy

Naperville

$739,000; 2515 Canfield Court, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by National Residential Nominee Svcs to Debashis Bardhan

$700,000; 1007 Thackery Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Narayanan C Nair to Jonathan D Roman

$667,000; 3815 Grassmere Road, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jeremy Gadounas to Mohammed H Elnagar

$660,000; 2636 Partlow Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Roger L Carlson Trust to Rajat Majumder

$630,000; 2404 Coastal Sage Court, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ankur Srivastava to Prabakaran Mani

$580,000; 1901 Sprucewood Court, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by John N Endrud II to Conor Oenning

$570,000; 2465 Wendover Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by William J Mcelory to Rachel Elizabeth Rurka

$515,000; 29W059 Shell Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Good Trust to Kevin Otoole

$455,000; 3115 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Ahmad Mousa

$415,500; 1444 Whitespire Court, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Dushanka Lowe

$405,000; 1524 Aberdeen Court, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Andrick Trust to Thomas P Ellis

$405,000; 11S556 Book Road, Naperville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kerry Boumas to Christopher Stevenson

$390,000; 2955 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Christopher Garbis to Aniruddha U Katre

$390,000; 1416 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Joseph Guzior to Michael E Tierney

$363,000; 2942 Madison Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Gorman Trust to Joshoa Khurana

$349,500; 19 Pinnacle Court, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Lehman Trust to Djk Custom Homes Inc

$310,000; 2882 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Anil Mehra to Mehra Real Estate Inc

Oakbrook Terrace

$456,000; 17W453 Eisenhower Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Saverio Suraci to Kelsey E Arnold

Roselle

$445,000; 830 S Walnut St, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Bowe Trust to William T Hirsbrunner

$293,000; 32 Portwine Dr Unit 3, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sylvester Timmons to Nicanor Rutz R Mandin Jr

$275,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 222, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Yvette L Abrazaldo to Zofia Giza

$270,000; 347 Ashbury Ln W Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Christine J White to Febin Philip Pallikunnel

$240,000; 1279 Northampton Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Don M Tweedy to Caitlin Kelly Velazquez

Warrenville

$385,000; 29W765 Kensington Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Marshall Trust to Zachary James Pressley

$260,000; 29W455 Blackthorn Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by James Langkhan Khup to Noel M Dobrowolski

$195,000; 29W391 Emerald Green Dr Unit 32 F, Warrenville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Thomas Karl Warburton to Nina Marie Padin

West Chicago

$574,000; 1371 Sweetbay Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Todd Gosden to Erica Kowalsky

$525,000; 566 Meadowview Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 2, 2023, by David A Bottger to Syed Aelia Hasan

$375,000; 863 Jeri Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Tuong Mach to Ruben Munoz Avalos

Westmont

$465,000; 416 Monticello Ave., Westmont; Sold on June 6, 2023, by William J Niles to Michael G Tazic

$172,000; 5703 S Cass Ave Unit G-22 & 114, Westmont; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Trinche Trust to Dylan Ciolek

Wheaton

$639,000; 1510 Foothill Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2023, by David P Simon to Zachary D Crantz

$475,000; 27W701 Swan Lake Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Pamela Martin to Felipe Chamy

$400,000; 917 Michigan St, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Connie S Knippen to Mason M Stierwalt

$284,500; 407 Kipling Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Cindy Poe to Craig Barwell

$228,000; 1636 Timber Trl Unit 7A, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Enok Tluangzelhmung to Dhan B Puwar Magar

Willowbrook

$550,000; 6525 Western Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Uwe T Oberschelp to Michael J Dudek

$425,000; 10S111 Leonard Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Isis Carswell Jackson

$322,000; 232 Stanhope Dr Unit C, Willowbrook; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Martin Cvetanovski to Batsuuri Tseveenravdan

$123,000; 12B Kingery Quarter Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Johnson Supplemental Needs Tru to Madeline Ellexson

$117,000; 4B Kingery Quarter Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Journy Guide to Kristopher Allen Jackson

Winfield

$420,500; 27W100 Chestnut Lane, Winfield; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jason Schultz to Mac Ryan Cepican

$381,000; 27W767 N Meadowview Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sam Fugazzotto to Jessica Rudolphi

Wood Dale

$350,000; 1532 Bristol Ln Unit 5, Wood Dale; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Emil Alexander to Alanna K Drufke

$340,000; 116 Blackhawk Ct Unit N7, Wood Dale; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Praveen K Chintalapati to Nikolina G Stankovic

$175,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 1000, Wood Dale; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Darcy T Enders to Anthony Dinardo

Woodridge

$425,000; 6324 Marshall Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Joanna Yrkosa to Aimee L Briles

$336,000; 7831 Catalpa Ave., Woodridge; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Margaret Belpedio to Joseph Chickerillo

$200,000; 3000 Roberts Dr Unit 8, Woodridge; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Wei Jun Shi to Saki Lopez

