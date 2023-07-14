Cook County property transfers for May 19 to June 8, 2023

Arlington Heights

$705,000; 210 E Orchard St, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Thomas J Belluomini to Joseph B Curtin

$690,000; 214 S Burton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kenneth J Latos to Brian Wesley Murray

$519,000; 3054 N Huntington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kerry Hegg to Joseph E Bitterman

$477,000; 2911 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Cpango & Partners Llc to Steven John Pavlakis

$465,000; 1146 S Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Gary Wicklund to Larue Highsmith

$440,000; 1606 W Concord Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Sean P Thompson to Grant Miller

$345,000; 3165 N Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Reeder Trust to Alex W Smith

$339,000; 118 S Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Nmz Properties Llc

$300,000; 1138 N Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Daniel L Boulos to Custom Craft Properties Llc

$291,000; 1222 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Abajian Trust to Fairfield Homes Inc

$275,000; 1623 N Courtland Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Spotlite Group Llc to Zbigniew Kot

$265,000; 4225 N Mallard Dr Unit 3, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Karen M Vontin to Christopher Tjhang

$231,000; 4120 N Mallard Dr Unit 4, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jean G Gorman to Oksana B Saliy

$215,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 306, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brian J O Donnell to David E Ruiz

$180,000; 820 N Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Charles F Mclaughlin Jr to Deborah Laporte

$157,000; 837 S Dwyer Ave Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Dorothy E Skalska to Andrei Cozlovschi

$153,000; 2406 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 2C, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 22, 2023, by William W Yedor to Brett L Vanderburg

Barrington

$550,000; 117 Wedgewood Drive, Barrington; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Anthony Radeek to Rajendra Kumar Tipparaju

$515,000; 117 Sturtz St, Barrington; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dana Bloss to Paul Wharton

$289,000; 21073 N 19th St, Barrington; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Thomas B Hood to Mitchell Klinsky

$243,000; 26250 N Geraldine Lane, Barrington; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Dariusz Stepien

Bartlett

$505,000; 226 Blue Heron Way, Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Calvin Aguilar to Keshav Bhardwaj

$445,000; 1982 Ridgemore Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ryan Hurling to Nicholas Ryan Fillmore

$425,000; 753 Holly Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Matthew L Marra to Eric Tague

$400,000; 574 Adare Road, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sarah Meyers to Denice M Wright

$324,000; 502 Tamarack Dr Unit 6, Bartlett; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Zorica Arsenic to Kathllen H Yergin

$250,000; 205 N Chase Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brian A Pate to Casen Pate

Buffalo Grove

$775,000; 545 Coventry Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Yang Wu to Jia Jia

$525,000; 660 Farrington Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Leo J Cira to John M Huffaker

$520,000; 514 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Friedrich R Baedorf to See Young Lee

$245,000; 429 Weidner Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kurt J Rendant to Grandview Capital Llc

$240,000; 170 Manchester Dr Unit 5208, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Levine Trust to Marsha Siegel

$165,000; 150 Lake Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Jozsef Vinczi to Lex Elite Renovations Llc

$145,000; 760 Weidner Rd Unit 100, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Bank Of America Na to Svetiana Borovinskakh

Des Plaines

$735,000; 889 North Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Quality Home Llc to Mark Chua

$515,000; 9360 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Ashokkumar M Esawaran to Jeffrey Richard Cremieux

$475,000; 2424 Seminary Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Salman Gangat to Gewargis Youmarn

$394,000; 1128 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Akshar Navnit Patel to Michael Cyscon

$354,000; 540 N 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Nickles Trust to Megan Bowman

$353,000; 180 N East River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Micaa Inc to Mas Land Investment 2 Llc

$347,000; 1923 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Gary R Hegg to Bernardo Sanchez

$301,000; 9343 Home Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ubart Shaul to Matthew G Mati

$300,000; 9386 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Atiq U Rehman to Asad U Rehman

$265,000; 544 Pinehurst Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Porcaro Trust to Elena N Ward

$250,000; 365 Graceland Ave Unit 301, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Ellen R Tobin Trust to Andrew Hurlburt

$250,000; 1600 E Thacker St Unit 212, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Deanna Dreyer to Mohammed Ali

$240,000; 656 Pearson St Unit 204C, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Francesca Tuti to Appurva Krishnan

$238,500; 770 Pearson St Unit 806, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Rfl Estates Llc to Alexandera Movileanu

$230,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Rafal Krawczyk to Alexis Jeri Aceto

$205,000; 180 Ashland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Frances C Rogers to Grandview Capital Llc

$200,000; 609 Nelson Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mueller Trust to Shut The Front Door Llc

$195,000; 711 S River Rd Unit 416, Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ward J Rosemary to Aqib Hussain

$175,000; 9415 Sumac Rd Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Ashraf Habib

$167,500; 9575 Terrace Pl Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Adnan Moshen to Samina Imtiaz

Elk Grove Village

$410,000; 1221 Diane Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Kleinfeldt Joint Tenancy Trust to Minaho Qian

$370,000; 81 Grange Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Patton Feichter to Gavrielle Rosenthai

$350,000; 1399 Somerset Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Rosa D Bledsoe to Ravi Rangan

$345,000; 224 Harmony Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Pesat Trust to Magdalena Wojcik

$285,000; 1182 Hawthorne Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Daniel T Michaelides to Kimberly Wasik

$148,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Pasek Trust to Courtney A Winters

Hanover Park

$325,000; 1738 Dogwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Zeller Trust to Alex Patel

$317,000; 1704 Dogwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Farkhondeh Hajiabbasi Somehhsaraei to Dovid O Harnandez Harnandez

$274,500; 8039 S Carrolton Court, Hanover Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Eric B Senft to Rodney Homere

$255,500; 3731 Dory Cir W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Paulson Maliekkal to Ashish R Patel

$164,000; 1505 Sacramento Dr Unit 1630 4, Hanover Park; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Zachary T Long to Syed Ali

Hoffman Estates

$377,500; 440 Illinois Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mahdi Nazeri to Andrzej Skrzyniarz

$375,000; 1450 Mayfield Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Susan Best to Gary J Bernacchi

$355,000; 445 Bode Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Bonnie J Fuesz to Damiano Salvatore Leone

$200,000; 660 Morton St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 24, 2023, by James J Mendrick to James J Mendrick

$195,000; 1457 Cornell Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Michael C Edmonds to Guadalupe Cortes Navarrete

$172,000; 1958 Liberty Pl Unit 5624, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Mian Majeed to Emma Gaytan

$170,000; 1981 Kenilworth Cir Unit G, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Natalie Bernacchi to Chang Seop Shim

$150,000; 155 Arizona Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Renes R Iverson Brown to Sharma Group Inc

Inverness

$725,000; 1043 Moray Drive, Inverness; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Babu Gopalakrishnan to Mouthgalya Ganapathy

$615,000; 1412 W Rue Paris Place, Inverness; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Naoki Sakamoto to Thomas Uemura

$350,000; 1762 Palatine Road, Inverness; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jack C Thompson Trust to Gina Aragon Nikolic

$101,500; 1329 Carlisle Drive, Inverness; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kenneth Nevers to Akram M Syed

Long Grove

$680,000; 3451 W Mardan Drive, Long Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ganesh Rao to Steve Zhelezniak

Mount Prospect

$565,000; 1803 E Tano Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate II Llc to Andrei Cozlovschi

$489,000; 1120 S Oakwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by James A Chybicki Trust to Nicole Koch

$435,000; 1223 W Robin Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Evans Trust to Kevin Keeley

$430,000; 803 Heritage Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Marilyn J Schweizer to Lilla Orisebawo Diristu

$400,000; 1409 N Park Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Zatos Trust to Christpoher Thomas Kleis

$376,500; 705 E Dogwood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Marek Hajnas to Kelsey Lynn Sullivan

$330,000; 107 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Michael E Kutella to Emir Hadzic

$265,000; 20 S Main St Unit 411, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Irena Kukuc

$250,000; 1400 N Yarmouth Pl Unit 319, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Kessel Trust to Hyun Sook Pyon

$222,500; 1913 E Camp Mcdonald Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Kysella Investment Group Llc

$220,000; 1717 W Crystal Ln Unit 2010, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Gabriele Mccarthy to Jts Investments Enterprises Llc

$185,000; 290 N Westgate Rd Unit 302, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Antonino Priolo to Treesa Thankachan

$139,000; 701 W Central Rd Unit B6, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Nancy Campbell to Robyn L Macnab

$120,000; 1627 N Oneida Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Sheri Jevitz to David Keske

Palatine

$705,000; 85 W Fairoaks Court, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Gopalan & Ganti Trust to Gizem Keysan Burr

$600,000; 130 E Wilmette Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Richard E Cichanski to Michael Lestina

$590,000; 912 S Stonehedge Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Christina R Neal Garcia to Tzu Yu Shen

$520,000; 686 E Thornhill Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Edward R Muir to Edward A Hamel

$460,000; 1113 E Cooper Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Judith Ann Milazo Trust to Eric B Edler

$437,000; 640 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Priya Sinha to Drew Gallagher

$435,000; 106 N Fosket Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Alexander Panos Stavropoulos to Sean Flynn

$405,000; 77 W Brentwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Steven Deombeleg to Joanna Bukowinski

$390,000; 1501 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Sarabjit Singh to Yun Wu

$390,000; 1006 N Glenview Court, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Marcela Oneal to Sara Dorzi

$385,000; 227 S Hart St, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Christine Angela Nagel to John Mcgann

$335,000; 1775 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ashley Curtiss to Andreas G Kalantzis

$315,000; 1019 E Tulip Way, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Eucario F Vargas to Giovanni Salgado Brito

$298,000; 139 S Greenwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Christina T Schacht to Luke Mangognia

$260,000; 320 N Schiller St, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Luke Mangoginia to Kathryn A Spencer

$260,000; 235 N Smith St Unit 406, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kleist Trust to Joseph Bonadonna

$250,000; 245 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Divyesh D Thakkar to Omar Medina

$228,000; 245 S Park Ln Unit 322, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nicanor Gutierrez

$225,000; 2060 N Rand Rd Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Karol Szporak to Anshuman Taneja

$197,000; 1001 Bayside Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Dinesh Dhanani to Dimitry Drakovich

$185,000; 2198 N Oakbrook Circle, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kerri Creachbaum to Lyobov Slyuzar

$160,000; 832 E Coach Rd Unit 03, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Alina D Harasemiuc to Gregory K Bahramis

$158,000; 4000 Bayside Dr Unit 302, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Marcin Szczepanski to Stefan Szyszkowicz

$140,000; 828 W Colfax St, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Jeannette A Cichon to Kendall Partners Ltd

$125,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 502, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Cochran Trust to Jolanta Krol

$115,000; 1305 N Baldwin Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Douchra Hilane to Davinder Singh

Prospect Heights

$575,000; 510 Grego Court, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Michael C Mahoney to Brian T Lowery

$172,500; 808 E Old Willow Rd Unit 109, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by David Keske to Brian K Weisbond

$141,000; 18 E Old Willow Rd Unit 418N, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Leszek K Juszuzak to Visia Fahrberger

Rolling Meadows

$470,000; 4557 Hoover St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kristian Hristov to Abbey Hill

$196,000; 3711 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II Llc

$173,000; 2710 Northampton Dr Unit B1, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kirkwood Trust to Svetla Koleva

$165,000; 3125 Town Square Dr Unit 104, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 23, 2023, by May Bass to Tatiana Benishin

$92,500; 4500 Kings Walk Dr Unit 1D, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Resk Capital Llc

Roselle

$445,000; 830 S Walnut St, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Bowe Trust to William T Hirsbrunner

$293,000; 32 Portwine Dr Unit 3, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sylvester Timmons to Nicanor Rutz R Mandin Jr

$275,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 222, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Yvette L Abrazaldo to Zofia Giza

$270,000; 347 Ashbury Ln W Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Christine J White to Febin Philip Pallikunnel

$240,000; 1279 Northampton Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Don M Tweedy to Caitlin Kelly Velazquez

Schaumburg

$530,000; 16 Margaret Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Stanislav Velykodnyi to Harvinder Singh

$525,000; 1101 Carriage Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Tusharkumar S Patel to Shaswat Parikh

$510,000; 2222 Venture Dr Unit 102, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Rammeswara R Setigam

$455,000; 1533 Hartmann Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jaz Property Holdings Inc to Andrew Burke

$435,000; 1803 Sutton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Adrian J Mosio to Sara E Neff

$431,000; 907 Westfield Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Verma Trust to Valetta Chatokhin

$423,000; 1068 Westfield Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Christopher L Donovan to Anne Charmine Guerrero

$415,000; 1923 Warwick Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Fadil Tulic to Levon Torayan

$409,000; 1391 Scarboro Rd Unit 201, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Everest Property Management In to Hilmi Okur

$385,000; 1129 Perth Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Richard J Wenger to Joy Nilanka Liyanage

$375,000; 211 W Hartford Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Isamu Wada to Curtis Olbrich

$314,000; 2860 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Patricia A Kinsfather to Satya Brata Pandey

$295,000; 792 Stonewall Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Craig Trust to Dolores M Fanelle

$270,000; 1001 Summit Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Siam Ranpura to Omer Yilmaz

$239,000; 1826 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Margaret Dubicki to Beatriz Alexandra Ceja

$230,000; 323 Glen Leven Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Bickel Trust to Paula Colucci

$225,000; 215 Barcliffe Ln Unit 215, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Sean M Walsh

$220,000; 506 Westchester Rd Unit 506, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2023, by James Wilberschied to Corrie Kathleen Thompson

$215,000; 1926 Farnham Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Megan Sai Tenberger to Leydy V Anaya Argueta

$210,000; 32 Kristin Cir Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Paul Kirn to Hyocheong Hong

$200,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 212, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Hyunsoo Choi to Renata Divjak

$174,000; 718 Tullamore Ct Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Malik Hooda to Mykhailo Tkachuk

$171,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 313, Schaumburg; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Patel Trust to Sultanbek Madi

$168,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 311A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Sejalben J Patel to Mondas Llc

$162,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 411, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Agnieszka Magdalena Sroka to Wojciech Gibes

$150,000; 1806 Hemlock Pl Unit 106, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Pat Eliopoulos Trust to Ani Halacheva

$125,000; 440 Liberty Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Schoeneman Trust to Ag Property Group Llc

$125,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 301, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Malgorzata Reczek to Danuta Teresa Pierzak

Streamwood

$396,000; 1236 N Kennedy Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Nachos Remodeling Llc to Aneta Koziol

$300,000; 714 Larsen Ave., Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Cesar Romero Martinez

$296,000; 1207 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Karen Cristy A Vasquez to Shahla Effendi

$280,000; 222 Cypress Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Eder Pillado to Carlos Matute

$275,000; 111 Center Road, Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Frosty Properties Llc to Kristen Lyn Deering

$247,000; 172 Winchester Dr Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Marta Gimel to Nicolai Joseph Zoulin

$247,000; 1036 Meadow Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Alicia Gonzalez to Maria E Ozuna Nino

Wheeling

$500,000; 908 Woodland Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Razvan I Lala to Jomin C Joseph

$470,000; 638 Hastings Road, Wheeling; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jacob Yakir to Hagop T Ohanian

$255,500; 765 Barnaby Place, Wheeling; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Scheve Trust to Rick M Tuvilla

$250,000; 401 Buffalo Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Rony Lombardo to George Miranda

$200,000; 1637 Tahoe Circle Dr Unit 1637, Wheeling; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Syam C Thotakura to Jason Comella

$192,000; 1604 Brittany Ct Unit A1, Wheeling; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Andrew Arzyunin

$105,000; 271 Northgate Pkwy Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mig Property 1 Limited to Susmitha Mulukuduti

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.