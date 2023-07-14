Aurora invites bicyclists, pedestrians to complete survey

Aurora is surveying how to make the state's second-largest city friendlier to bicyclists and pedestrians.

City officials are seeking public feedback as part of an effort to update Aurora's comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian plan.

The goal is to promote sustainable transportation alternatives, create safer and more efficient infrastructure and serve the diverse needs of residents.

The online survey asks bicyclists if they want to see the city add more bike lanes, paved off-street side paths, amenities, recreational programming or signs indicating major attractions.

The survey also offers an optional interactive exercise, allowing respondents to place points on a map identifying successes, areas for improvement or locations for additional infrastructure.

Residents can complete the survey at aurora-il.org/BikePedSurvey.