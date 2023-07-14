Arlington Heights man helps capture 19-foot Burmese python -- a Florida record

From left, Jake Waleri, Isabella Dorobanti, Andrew Sokolowski and Joe Sewell with the Burmese python they caught in Florida. Sokolowski is from Arlington Heights. Submitted photo

Arlington Heights resident Andrew Sokolowski, 22, and his buddies recently wrangled a 19-foot-long Burmese python in Florida -- the longest ever captured in that state.

"It's so incredible that an animal like this exists and that I'm standing maybe six inches away from it," said Sokolowski, who was back in Arlington Heights this week and applying to law schools after graduating in the spring from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in finance.

Before his fateful Florida trip, the largest serpent he'd seen in the wild was a garter snake.

