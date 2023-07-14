Arlington Heights man helps capture 19-foot Burmese python -- a Florida record
Updated 7/14/2023 9:29 PM
Arlington Heights resident Andrew Sokolowski, 22, and his buddies recently wrangled a 19-foot-long Burmese python in Florida -- the longest ever captured in that state.
"It's so incredible that an animal like this exists and that I'm standing maybe six inches away from it," said Sokolowski, who was back in Arlington Heights this week and applying to law schools after graduating in the spring from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in finance.
Before his fateful Florida trip, the largest serpent he'd seen in the wild was a garter snake.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.