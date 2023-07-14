Applicants sought for Aurora Ward 7 vacancy

Applications are due Friday, July 21, for people seeking to fill the Ward 7 vacancy on the Aurora City Council.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in Ward 7, and have lived in the ward for at least one year. Applications are available on the city's website, aurora-il.org/Ward7Appointee.

The mayor's office will interview applicants, and the city council is expected to vote on the mayor's recommendation Aug. 8. The new alderman will replace Scheketa Hart-Burns, who died June 19.

The appointee would serve until the 2025 municipal election.