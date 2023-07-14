A 'milestone project': Work begins on park development in downtown Antioch

This is an artist's rendering of the new park planned in Antioch. Couretsy of Village of Antioch

Antioch Village Administrator Jim Keim holds the plan rendering of the Downtown Community Open Space Redevelopment Project at the construction site of the village-owned property at Main and Orchard streets. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new park will be at 11 a.m. July 28. Candace H. Johnson/Shaw Local News Network

Years in the works, a park development project designed to turn downtown Antioch into a major hub officially is underway.

The project, estimated to cost about $12.5 million, will transform about 4.5 acres bounded by Main, Depot and Orchard streets in downtown Antioch. Work already has begun, but a ceremonial groundbreaking with village leaders is planned for 11 a.m. July 28.

Construction should be completed in the summer of 2024, village leaders said.

"This redevelopment project is a significant investment in the heart of our village," said Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner, who emphasized the area's revitalization as part of his 2021 mayoral campaign. "It will provide a space for residents to gather, relax and enjoy the natural surroundings."

Among the planned improvements is uncovering Sequoit Creek, a hidden creek directed to a culvert and buried through the property more than 50 years ago.

The creek will be highlighted with attractions such as a pedestrian bridge, landscaping, walkways, a splash pad, playground equipment and a pavilion. The project also calls for the reconstruction of Depot Street, a restroom and concession or cafe facility, as well as new sanitary and storm sewers, electrical and lighting improvements, irrigation and other enhancements.

Antioch Village Administrator Jim Keim envisions village and Lake County residents, and visitors from afar spending afternoons there. The pavilion likely will serve as a spot for smaller performances, he said.

"It's really going to have something for everyone and that is going to be a great asset for the community at large," he said. "The park will have year-round functionality and complements the quaint and historic beauty of downtown Antioch."

Village leaders expect the improvements -- designated as part of the Downtown Community Open Space Redevelopment Project -- to provide a boost in tourism and economic development opportunities.

The village requested construction bids in April and has worked with the planning and landscape architecture firm Lakota Group since early 2022 to redevelop the area. The effort took coordination among agencies with public input and an environmental and stormwater management plan.

"The community overwhelmingly wanted to see an open space and see that creek exposed," Keim said. "It just kind of felt right and fell into place."

Along with beautifying the area, the project will improve the ecosystem by restoring the creek in a naturalized way and mitigate flooding issues, he said.

Once the site of several businesses through the years, including a car dealership, buildings were removed over time and the area eventually sat dormant. It became somewhat of an eyesore, village leaders said.

Beginning in 2016, the culvert in the area began to fail, creating sinkholes. By 2019, the culvert failed completely and impaired the flow of the creek, creating a flooding hazard for downtown and a threat of flooding for upstream properties, village leaders said.

The village bought most of the land in late 2020 and acquired the remaining property in 2021. In May, the village board selected Boller Construction Company as the winning bidder for the project.

A $1.9 million portion of the project will be funded through federal money from the American Recovery Plan Act signed into law in 2021. A Stormwater Management Commission grant from Lake County will fund $2.75 million of the project. The remaining funding will come from bonds to be repaid by the village's business district sales tax revenue, Keim said.

There will be nothing paid for the project out of the village's general fund, Keim said, with no obligation for property owners or taxpayers.

"This is a milestone project for the village," he said. "This blighted piece of property will soon be transformed into a beautiful community space that will be a year-round attraction for visitors to our downtown business district. The space will serve as a recreation space for our residents and a destination for visitors."

Keim said downtown Antioch recently was named the No. 1 historic downtown in Illinois by ShermansTravel.com, a publisher of travel deals, destinations and advice.