West Suburban Community Pantry receives $13,500 grant

The West Suburban Community Pantry has received a $13,500 grant through the DuPage Foundation's Community Needs Grant Program.

The money will help support counseling and case management services and assist clients with government applications. The grant was made possible with the earnings from the John W. Squire Fund and Pane e Pesci Fund of DuPage Foundation.

West Suburban Community Pantry increases access to nutritious foods through the in-person Woodridge food pantry, virtual food pantry, senior home delivery and child nutrition programs in local school districts.

For more information, visit www.wscpantry.org.