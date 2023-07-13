 

Uber driver convicted of sex attack on passenger

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/13/2023 11:39 AM

An Uber driver was found guilty Wednesday of sexually attacking a passenger in Elmhurst.

A DuPage County jury convicted Ghazwan Alani, 35, of one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

 

Authorities alleged that on May 19, 2020, a 23-year-old woman arranged for an Uber ride to take her to a location in Elmhurst. They arrived around 1:19 a.m. Alani, the driver, then entered the back seat of the vehicle, held the woman down and sexually abused her. She escaped by kicking Alani.

He was arrested Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Palatine.

Alani is due back in court on Aug. 3 for the presentation of a presentence report. He could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

He was free on bond while awaiting trial but was taken in to custody after the verdict Wednesday night.

