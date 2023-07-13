Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Rolling Meadows

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after being struck by an SUV Thursday night in Rolling Meadows, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. at Algonquin Road and Carriage Way Drive, city officials confirmed.

The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released, pending notification of the next of kin. It was unknown how many people were inside the SUV, or if they had any injuries.

Officials said the victim was driving alongside another motorcyclist, but the latter wasn't involved in the crash.

Police shut down Algonquin Road and put up yellow tape at the intersection for the accident reconstruction and investigation, which was expected to last hours. The motorcycle, which was totaled, and the SUV, a GMC that had major front-end damage, were on the south side of the street at the entrance to the Carriage Way Court condominium complex.

Police said they would put out a news release with further details.