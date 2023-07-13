Lake Zurich board to review townhouse, car wash proposals

The Lake Zurich village board will take a look Monday at a pair of development proposals.

The first is for a car wash at 909 S. Rand Road. The proposed facility would include a 4,444-square-foot building containing a 125-foot tunnel, as well as 15 vacuum stations and three pay lanes.

The second proposal calls for a townhouse development at 670 S. Old Rand Road. The plan calls for 40 units in 11 buildings on the 9.3-acre site, which includes about 2.1 acres of wetlands. It is a revised plan from an earlier proposal rejected by the board that called for 50 units in 12 buildings.

The board meets at 7 p.m. at village hall, 70 E. Main St. For the full agenda, visit https://play.champds.com/lakezurichil/event/92.