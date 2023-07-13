'God protected us': Lots of property damage but no reported injuries after storms

The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded Wednesday after two Huntley apartment buildings received heavy damage from a likely tornado. Alex Vucha/Shaw Local News Network

Two Huntley apartment buildings, including one at 10713 Timer Drive, received heavy damage from a likely tornado on Wednesday. Alex Vucha/Shaw Local News Network

There were downed trees after the severe storms that rolled through northern Kane County on Wednesday. David Petesch/Shaw Local News Network

A tree uprooted by the Wednesday evening storm fell just feet from the front door of Eric Goff's house along Whispering Springs Lane in Elgin. David Petesch/Shaw Local News Network

A tornado on the ground north of Campton Hills along with a rainbow Wednesday evening. Courtesy of Matt Zuro

As property owners, township crews and municipal workers cleaned up damage from the previous evening's storms, meteorologists on Thursday said they believe two tornadoes hit the Chicago area.

One confirmed funnel struck Burr Ridge and Cicero and near Midway Airport, the National Weather Service said. A second tornado is believed to have battered the South Elgin and Elgin area; experts were working to confirm that Thursday afternoon.

Damage also was reported in Streamwood, Huntley, Lily Lake and other suburbs, as well as in an unincorporated area of southwest Lake County.

In the Northwest suburbs, some of the worst damage was in the Elgin area, especially the Edgewater subdivision.

Nineteen homes along Stoney Creek Drive there were damaged, with 10 sustaining "significant" damage, Kane County officials said in a news release.

Homes near Bowes and Randall roads in the same subdivision were damaged, too, officials announced on the city's Facebook page.

Trees on Mission Hills Drive, Balmoral Drive, Harbor Town Drive and Annandale Drive in the College Green neighborhood were uprooted or damaged, too.

When Elgin resident Gina Crawmer heard tornado sirens go off Wednesday evening, she grabbed her daughters and ran to the basement of their home on Whispering Springs Lane.

When they came upstairs a few minutes later, they found trees and branches scattered around the yard and neighborhood, and their trampoline had been thrown against their neighbor's house.

"The tornado went right by our house," Keeley Crawmer said. "Hopefully, insurance will cover my trampoline."

Crews got roads clear of debris Wednesday night and were working Thursday to get fallen brush off parkways, Elgin officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Among the damaged buildings in Elgin was the Northwest Bible Baptist Church, which lost part of its roof as clergy and members were preparing for a 7 p.m. service. A trailer was thrown around the back parking lot and damaged a car, too.

"It felt like the air got sucked out of the church when it hit," Assistant Pastor Joel Szwarga said. "God protected us all."

In Streamwood, the Portillo's restaurant at 950 S. Barrington Road suffered minor damage, police said. The restaurant was open for business Thursday.

Two vehicles in Streamwood were damaged, too, police said. No injuries were reported.

In Huntley, two apartment buildings near Timer Drive West and Douglas Avenue were deemed uninhabitable after their roofs were badly damaged, the Huntley Fire Protection District said in a news release. Other buildings were hit by debris.

Some houses suffered roof damage, too.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist people needing shelter.

In the Barrington area, the Chicago Highlands neighborhood reportedly was hit by the nasty weather, too. Cuba Township officials were on the scene Thursday.

Trees were reportedly damaged in Schaumburg and Hanover Park, too.

The number of confirmed tornadoes that have hit the Chicago area this year far exceeds the annual average.

Not including whatever tornadoes may have touched down Wednesday night, the weather service has confirmed about 30 tornadoes in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana so far in 2023. The annual average is about nine.

Incredibly, 22 of this year's tornadoes formed on March 31 alone, meteorologist Zachary Yach said. The others occurred in January, February, May and June.

• Daily Herald staff writers Eric Peterson and Susan Sarkauskas and the Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.